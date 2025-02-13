Rajasthan CM approves Rs 24 cr for Krishi Upaj Mandi Samitis

Jaipur: To enhance facilities for farmers and traders, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has granted administrative and financial approval for development works worth over Rs 24 crore in various Krishi Upaj Mandi Samitis across the state.

Under this initiative, an amount of over Rs 7.27 crore has been approved for developing infrastructure in Krishi Upaj Mandi Samiti Lalsot, Bhawanimandi, Deoli and Kotputli.

Additionally, Rs 16.73 crore has been allocated for the construction of connecting roads in Lunkaransar, Srikaranpur, Bikaner (Grain), Pugal Road (Grain), Khajuwala, Shrimadhopur, Nokha, Sridungargarh, and Padampur Mandi Samitis.

The approved funds will significantly improve market infrastructure, providing modern amenities to traders and farmers. Moreover, better road connectivity will enhance accessibility, reduce travel time, and lower fuel costs for farmers transporting their agricultural produce.

Earlier, Chief Minister Sharma also addressed another programme and said that the state government is working with the goal of doubling the economy of the state.

The government and the private sector are investing in various sectors of the state. He said that his government is working in a planned manner in all areas to increase investment in the state.

While addressing the Genpact Global Meet, the Chief Minister congratulated Genpact on the completion of 20 years of its formation. He said that out of about 8,000 people working in Genpact in Jaipur and Jodhpur, more than 90 per cent are local, adding that the entire eco-system is making a significant contribution to employment generation in the state.

He said that Genpact has also planned to give employment to thousands of people by investing in the Rising Rajasthan Summit. The work of land identification for this project has been completed and the state government is fully cooperating to bring this project on the ground soon.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is implementing big projects on the basis of ease of doing business as well as models like Invit and HAM.

“We have already signed MoUs worth more than Rs 35 lakh crore in the Rising Rajasthan Summit held in the first year,” he said.

He said that the state government has issued new policies like the Data Center Policy, AVGC-XR Policy and Rajasthan Investment Promotion for the convenience of investors.

Under the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme, information technology and related sectors have been given the status of thrust sector, so that investment in this sector can be further encouraged in the state.

Sharma said that the state government has increased the capital expenditure by more than 65 per cent in its first budget.

“Our government is committed to further increase investment in the field of infrastructure,” he said. He said that the state government has partnered with many companies like Apple, Microsoft, Oracle, Cisco, Adobe.

Through this, quality training is being provided to a large number of interested youth. He said that new policies have been brought by the state government to promote development in various sectors of the economy like mining, tourism, textile and apparel. He called upon the investors to take maximum advantage of the policies issued by the state government and invest in the state.

The Chief Minister said that Rajasthan is the largest state in the country and there are immense possibilities in various sectors here. In the field of energy, the state government has signed MoUs with various companies of the Union government for investment of more than Rs 2 lakh crore.

Further to increase the availability of water in the state, work orders have also been issued for works worth about Rs 10 thousand crore by signing MoA with Madhya Pradesh and the Union government through the Ramjal Setu Link Project.

He said that to increase the recharge of groundwater in the state, unprecedented work is being done through programmes like Atal Ground Water Scheme, Chief Minister Water Self-Reliance Campaign and Karmabhoomi to Matribhoomi.