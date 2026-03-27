Rajasthan CM calls Ashok Gehlot’s political campaign ‘misleading’

Jaipur: A sharp political exchange unfolded in Rajasthan as Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma launched a strong attack on former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for running a digital campaign named “Intezaar Shastra”.

Chief Minister Sharma, on Thursday, dismissed Gehlot’s campaign as misleading, calling it not just an “Intezaar Shastra” (doctrine of waiting) but a “Jhooth Shastra” (doctrine of lies).

He recalled the tenure of previous Congress government and mentioned about the time of past recruitment and examination paper leaks.

He said that under the current BJP government’s tenure, such incidents have significantly reduced, and several accused have been sent to jail.

He also mentioned about alleged irregularities in the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) during the previous Congress government’s tenure and claimed that action is being taken against those involved, including officials and political leaders under the current BJP-led state government.

“The falsehoods of hollow ‘magic’ merely create illusion; remember this, the turn of everyone involved in corruption will eventually come,” Chief Minister Sharma added.

“They (Congress) have launched a strategy and they call it the ‘Intezaar Shastra’ (The Doctrine of Waiting). Well, I want to tell them — since they keep bringing this up on X — that this is not merely an ‘Intezaar Shastra’; it is also a ‘Jhooth Shastra’ (The Doctrine of Lies).”

“There is indeed a ‘Doctrine of Lies’ that is constantly being propagated; speak about that as well. Papers for youth recruitment exams used to get leaked frequently; just look at how many such paper leaks have been stopped now. Look at how many individuals involved in such acts have been put behind bars — how many are currently languishing in jail. Also, take a good look at the manner in which you (Congress) indulged in corruption regarding the JJM (Jal Jeevan Mission) scheme. Your Ministers are going to jail; your officials are going to jail — this is happening continuously, and the list is still long.”

The Chief Minister said: “I wish to state this clearly before you all: anyone, absolutely anyone, who has committed any form of irregularity or corruption will not be spared. I assert that they will inevitably end up behind bars.”

Gehlot, earlier on Thursday afternoon, spoke to media on the ‘Intezaar Shastra’ and said: “Yes, we are running this campaign precisely to exert pressure on the current BJP government. Our objective is to highlight the buildings that have already been constructed across Rajasthan and lie unused.”

“Therefore, this campaign we have launched is intended specifically to apply pressure on the government. As you can observe, the Social Science Institute — which we (Congress) were establishing on the lines of the Tata Institute, currently lies dormant. Furthermore, regarding the Gandhi Museum, a place that children from across the entire state ought to be visiting today, there are absolutely no programmes or activities taking place there.”

“Therefore, regarding these projects that have been lying pending, one after another, such as the IPD Tower; everyone is watching this, the entire state is watching. Consequently, we (Congress) are exerting pressure on the current BJP government.”