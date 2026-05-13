Rajasthan CM orders reduction in convoy vehicles, appeals for fuel conservation

Jaipur: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently made a call to reduce petrol and diesel consumption, promote use of metro rail and public transport, car-pooling, and railway transport for freight movement, besides wider adoption of electric vehicles, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Tuesday issued major directives aimed at promoting fuel conservation and minimising the use of government vehicles.

Under the new instructions issued by the Chief Minister, the number of vehicles in his official convoy will be kept to a minimum.

Chief Minister Sharma has specifically directed that unnecessary vehicles should not be included in the convoy in the name of security arrangements.

The Chief Minister has also instructed all state officials and public representatives to exercise restraint in vehicle usage and ensure that convoys remain limited and economical.

Emphasising the need to conserve petrol and diesel, CM Sharma appealed to officials and public representatives to avoid unnecessary travel and reduce excessive vehicle movement wherever possible.

The directive has been issued to all senior officials and elected representatives across the state, including the Chief Secretary V. Srinivas and other top administrative officers.

The move is being seen as part of broader efforts to encourage responsible fuel usage and administrative austerity amid the Prime Minister’s recent call for reducing avoidable travel and conserving national resources.

Amid elevated global crude oil prices and an energy crisis triggered by the US-Iran war, Prime Minister Modi on Sunday called for collective participation to help the country withstand global economic uncertainties, supply chain disruptions, and inflationary pressures.

PM Modi urged citizens to adopt what he described as “nationally responsible” lifestyle choices and promote the use of local products, asking, “How can the nation progress if we depend on imports for everything?”

The Prime Minister appealed to the people to avoid non-essential gold purchases for one year to reduce pressure on foreign exchange outflows and advised against foreign travel.

He said that conserving foreign exchange reserves is an act of patriotism and urged people to avoid overseas vacations and destination weddings abroad.

He also pitched for domestic tourism and celebrations within the country.