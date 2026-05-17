Rajasthan Dy CM Diya Kumari travels by train following PM Modi’s fuel conservation appeal

Jaipur: Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari on Sunday boarded a train to Ajmer from Jaipur Railway Station following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to citizens to reduce fuel consumption amid the ongoing global energy crisis caused by the conflict in West Asia.

During her journey, she also interacted with the fellow passengers.

Stressing the importance of putting ‘Rashtra Pratham (Nation First)’, the Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister highlighted the need to promote public transport as a mass movement for energy conservation, environmental protection, and economic strength alongside development.

In a post on X, Diya Kumari said, “Embracing the inspiring call of the successful Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ‘Rashtra Pratham’, today I travelled by Indian Railways to Ajmer and engaged in heartfelt conversations with fellow passengers to understand their thoughts and experiences.”

“Today, the need is to give the character of a people’s movement not only to development but also to environmental protection and energy conservation. The growing trust in public transport provides new momentum to the country towards economic strength, energy conservation, and a clean environment,” she said.

Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, Kumari said, “The spirit of public participation in nature conservation, cleanliness, and sustainable development is continuously strengthening across the country. Even the small effort of every citizen is an important contribution to this journey of nation-building.”

Meanwhile, the BJP has launched a nationwide campaign called ‘Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdan’ on Sunday, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for fuel conservation. The primary goal of this public awareness campaign is to motivate citizens to prioritise national interests, conserve energy, and adopt simpler lifestyles by changing their daily habits.

As part of this initiative, party leaders and workers will respond to the Prime Minister’s appeal, incorporating these principles into the party’s programs. Furthermore, citizens across the country will be encouraged to refrain from purchasing gold, postpone non-essential foreign travel, and support ‘Swadeshi’ products.

PM Modi, along with several Union Ministers, Chief Ministers and multiple administrative wings of the Centre and state governments, have started adopting fuel-saving measures.

Several ministers and leaders, acting on PM Modi’s appeal, have opted for alternatives such as Metro travel, electric vehicles and have reduced their convoy sizes in an effort to conserve fuel and promote energy-saving practices.

In NDA-ruled states, leaders have significantly downsized their convoys following the Prime Minister’s appeal.