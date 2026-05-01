Rajasthan Governor launches Census 2027 via self-enumeration at Lok Bhawan

Jaipur: Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde formally launched the ‘Census 2027’ process in the state on Friday at Lok Bhawan by undertaking self-enumeration. With this, the first phase of census activities has officially commenced across the state.

On this occasion, the Governor appealed to citizens to actively participate in the crucial national exercise and ensure the submission of accurate and complete information through the self-enumeration facility.

He noted that the Census Web Portal, developed by the Government of India, is simple, secure, and user-friendly, allowing individuals to conveniently fill in their details.

Bagde particularly called upon youth and social organisations to extend support to those unfamiliar with digital platforms, ensuring that no one is excluded from the process. He emphasised that public participation in ‘Census 2027’ reflects a direct contribution to the nation’s inclusive and holistic development.

The Governor also urged citizens to cooperate with census enumerators during the forthcoming door-to-door survey, provide correct information, and make use of helpline services in case of any doubts or queries.

Highlighting a key feature, officials noted that this will be India’s first fully digital census, with data collection being conducted entirely through digital devices. In addition, citizens have been given the option of self-enumeration through a secure, web-based system.

Census Director Vishnu Charan Malik informed that the self-enumeration facility will be available on the official portal from May 1 to May 15 prior to the commencement of field surveys. Citizens can log in using their mobile numbers and required credentials to submit details about themselves and their families.

The Governor’s Secretary, Dr Prithvi, was also present during the launch ceremony.

Earlier, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma participated in the self-enumeration process launched under Census 2027, setting an example for citizens across the state.

Accessing the official portal, he filled in his personal details and successfully submitted the required information online, appealing to citizens to join the nation-building exercise.

Encouraging widespread public participation, the Chief Minister described Census 2027 as a crucial step towards strengthening governance and planning.