Rajasthan: MBBS student jumps from hostel’s sixth floor, dies

Jaipur: An MBBS student committed suicide by jumping from the hostel roof at BR Ambedkar Medical College in Udaipur on Tuesday.

A police official said that they have taken the body in its custody and kept it in the mortuary of the district hospital.

The deceased student has been identified as Rahul Kumar Garasiya, a second-year MBBS student.

Students informed the police that Rahul was studying till 2:30 in the night in his room. Officials said that he jumped around three o’clock from the sixth floor of the hostel.

Police said that the student’s mobile, jacket and slippers were found on the sixth floor.

The police said that examinations are going on in the college and Rahul’s paper did not go well two days back. He had also shared about the paper with his friends.

Shivganj DSP Pushpendra Verma said that Rahul was a resident of Pali.

The DSP said that on receiving the information, he reached the hospital. The body has been kept in the trauma centre.

“Medical college principal Dr. Shravan Kumar Meena has given a report. We are awaiting the report of the family members. Further action will be initiated after the report comes,” the DSP said.