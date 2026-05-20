Rajasthan MLA pours petrol on self during protest march in Barmer

Jaipur: Rajasthan’s Barmer witnessed dramatic scenes on Tuesday when chaos erupted inside the District Collectorate premises after MLA Ravindra Singh Bhati allegedly poured petrol over himself while protesting police action during a massive march led by labourers and truck drivers.

The protest march was organised following a large workers’ convention and rally at the private company, where labourers and truck drivers have been agitating for the past 40 days. The protesters are opposing the removal of workers and drivers after the issuance of new tenders. MLA Ravindra Singh Bhati had also been staging a sit-in at the protest site for the past 14 days in support of their demands.

Accompanied by thousands of labourers, villagers, and supporters, Bhati marched towards the district headquarters on Tuesday.

As the procession reached Barmer, police blocked the route near the BSF gate on Jaisalmer Road by placing buses across the road.

Following the barricading, Bhati and his supporters proceeded towards the Collectorate on foot.

According to eyewitnesses, while entering the Collectorate premises, Bhati suddenly took out a bottle containing petrol from his bag and poured it over himself in protest. During the incident, he was heard shouting emotionally, “Kill me, but do not kill the labourers… if you have to kill someone, kill me.”

A constable immediately snatched the petrol bottle from his hand, while police personnel and supporters rushed towards him and restrained him before the situation could escalate further.

Police later escorted the MLA inside the Collectorate premises. The incident triggered panic among police and administrative officials and created a tense atmosphere throughout the Collectorate premises.

A large number of police personnel were deployed across the area as supporters gathered outside the Collectorate and raised slogans in support of the labourers’ demands.

The protest march included thousands of labourers and villagers carrying placards and banners. Prior to the march, a large public meeting was organised at Giral village, attended by representatives of labour unions, farmers’ groups, youth organisations, and social groups from different parts of the state.