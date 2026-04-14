Rajasthan Police issues cybersecurity advisory against fraudulent bookings ahead of Char Dham Yatra

Jaipur: Ahead of the Char Dham Yatra season, the Cyber Crime Branch of Rajasthan Police has issued a comprehensive advisory urging devotees to remain vigilant against rising cases of online fraud, officials said on Monday.

Acting under the directives of Additional Director General of Police (Cyber Crime) V.K. Singh, the advisory aims to protect pilgrims from cybercriminals, who are targeting travellers through fake offers of helicopter bookings, hotel reservations, and VIP darshan services.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Cyber Crime), Shantanu Kumar Singh, has cautioned that devotees should make all bookings only through official government portals or trusted travel agencies.

Fraudsters often circulate attractive advertisements on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram, offering cheap packages or instant darshan, to lure unsuspecting victims.

Citizens are strongly advised not to share UPI details, OTPs, or card information with unknown individuals, and to avoid making payments in response to unsolicited calls.

The advisory also highlights the importance of safe digital transactions during travel.

Devotees are advised not to conduct financial transactions over public Wi-Fi networks at railway stations, airports, or dharamshalas, as such networks may expose sensitive data to theft.

It further warns against scanning QR codes to receive money, emphasising that entering a PIN is only required when sending money, not receiving it.

Travellers should also use ATMs located in secure and crowded areas, preferably within bank premises.

To enhance mobile security, pilgrims are encouraged to enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) on their devices and avoid using public USB charging ports, opting instead for personal power banks.

They should share their live location only with trusted family members and remain alert to fraudulent calls from individuals posing as temple authorities or police officials.

In case of emergency claims involving relatives, verification should be done directly before taking any action.

In case of cyber fraud, citizens should immediately contact the cyber helpline at 1930 or report incidents via the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

The Rajasthan Police has appealed to all devotees to stay alert and adopt safe digital practices for a secure pilgrimage.