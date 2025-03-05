Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot slams BJP’s ‘double engine’ govt over a host of issues

Jaipur: Congress general secretary and Tonk MLA Sachin Pilot criticised the BJP government, stating that its “double-engine” governance — at both the Centre and the state (Rajasthan) — has completely failed, claiming that the repeated announcements of providing lakhs of jobs remain mere promises with no implementation on the ground.

He asserted that law and order had collapsed, with criminals no longer fearing the law.

Addressing journalists in Tonk, Pilot said that the government is in disarray, with officers dominating the administration and multiple power centers emerging.

The lack of coordination within the Cabinet, he claimed, is directly affecting the people.

Despite being in power for over a year and presenting two budgets, the BJP government has failed to achieve anything significant, the former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister added.

Taking aim at the Centre, Pilot accused the BJP-led Union government of neglecting Rajasthan due to its poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections, where it won only 14 out of 25 seats.

He pointed out that Rajasthan was not mentioned even once in the two Budgets presented by the Union Finance Minister, despite being the largest state geographically and needing major infrastructure projects like railways and bridges.

Pilot stated that the state government has failed to push for Rajasthan’s rightful share in the Union Budget.

“The BJP’s so-called double-engine government has stalled. The Central government is not interested in railways but in making reels,” he remarked.

Before his press interaction, Pilot reviewed key development projects in Tonk, including medical college, new hospital, mini food park, indoor stadium among others.

He issued necessary guidelines to concerned officials to expedite the work on these projects.

Additionally, Pilot participated in various programmes in Tonk city and visited villages including Laxmipura (Chanbassurya), Sentivas (Khareda), and Sanwariya (Malpura).