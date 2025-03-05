Tile Factory on the Verge of Closure: 2,000 Workers in Trouble

Udupi: The traditional tile industry, which has been in operation for over a century and a half in the coastal district, is on the verge of collapse due to unscientific laws and problems imposed by various departments and officials. The industry, which has been a significant contributor to the district’s economy, is struggling to survive.

According to Prakash T. Sons, president of the Kundapur Tile Manufacturers Association, the industry is facing numerous challenges, including the difficulty in obtaining raw materials, particularly the red soil required for tile manufacturing. The industry is permitted to extract red soil only from private lands, and even then, only for three months of the year (February, March, and April).

The association has submitted a memorandum to the district administration, highlighting the problems faced by the industry. However, no response has been received yet.

The tile industry has been a significant contributor to the state’s economy, providing direct and indirect employment to thousands of workers. The industry has been in operation for over a century and a half, and it is unfortunate that it is facing such challenges.

The association has requested the government to intervene and provide relief to the industry. The government should consider the problems faced by the industry and provide a solution to ensure its survival.

The press conference was attended by K. Seetharam Nakhatthaya, secretary of the Kundapura Tile Manufacturers Association, Sachin Nakhatthaya, B. Narasimha, president of the Udupi District Tile Workers Union, and H. Narasimha, secretary of the union.

The traditional tile industry is not just an economic activity, but it is also a part of the region’s culture and heritage. It is essential to preserve and promote this industry for future generations.



