Rajendra Kalbhavi Elected National President of the Association of Consulting Civil Engineers (India)

Mangaluru: Rajendra Kalbhavi, a distinguished consultant civil engineer and Executive Director of D.K. Nirmiti Kendra, has been unanimously elected as the National President of the Association of Consulting Civil Engineers (India) (ACCEI). The announcement was made by Chief Returning Officer Hemanth Hari Dhatrak at the association’s administrative office in Bangalore following the annual Central Committee online elections held on August 25, 2025. Mr. Dhatrak formally issued Mr. Kalbhavi the certificate of election for the term spanning 2025-2027.

Upon receiving the certificate, Mr. Kalbhavi expressed his commitment to serving the institution with sincerity, focusing on its development and the welfare of its members.

The ACCEI boasts a significant nationwide presence, comprising 52 branches and a membership of approximately 8,000 life members. The association plays a crucial role in promoting excellence and innovation within the field of civil engineering.

Mr. Kalbhavi’s election to this prestigious position is a testament to his outstanding contributions to the field. He was previously conferred with the Eminent Engineers Award by the ACCEI, acknowledging his achievements in innovative plan design, research, and construction within civil engineering. Throughout his career, he has received numerous other prestigious awards, further solidifying his reputation as a leader in the industry. Mr. Kalbhavi is also recognized as a specialist in rainwater harvesting projects, demonstrating his commitment to sustainable and environmentally conscious engineering practices.