Rajya Sabha adjourned again till 2 pm amid Oppn’s protest on paper leak issue

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha was once again plunged into chaos and adjourned within minutes on the fourth day of the Monsoon Session, as Opposition parties intensified their protests demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak case and a discussion on alleged police brutality against agitating students in New Delhi.

When the House reassembled at noon, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge strongly raised the demand for the Minister’s immediate resignation.

“Thousands of students are on the roads. Police are using lathi charge on them, leaving several injured and admitted to hospitals. Their parents are extremely worried. I request you to take the resignation of the Minister first,” Kharge said.

He made it clear that until the resignation was taken, the Opposition would not allow any discussion to proceed in the House.

In response, Leader of the House J.P. Nadda criticised the Opposition’s conduct as highly irresponsible.

He pointed out that the Opposition had earlier demanded a discussion on the paper leak issue, and the government had agreed to discuss it along with other matters.

“Neither does the Opposition want a discussion nor do they want any business of the House to run,” Nadda said.

However, before he could complete his remarks, loud protests erupted, forcing Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan to adjourn the House till 2 p.m.

Outside the House, Opposition MPs staged a sit-in protest near the “Makar Dwar” (gate) of the Parliament complex, reiterating their call for Pradhan’s dismissal.

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi joined the protesting lawmakers, expressing solidarity with the students and the Opposition’s demands.

In a counter-move, MPs from the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) held their own protest, targeting the opposition’s refusal to discuss the matter in Parliament, accusing them of spreading misinformation and also condemning suspended Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee, who was earlier suspended from the House for making objectionable remarks against two women MPs.

The repeated disruptions had widened the political rift over the NEET controversy. While the government maintains it is ready for a comprehensive debate, the Opposition is firm on its precondition of the Education Minister’s resignation before any structured discussion.

As student unrest continues outside and tempers flare inside Parliament, the Monsoon Session appears headed for further confrontation and deadlock on these sensitive issues.