Ram Temple theft case: Paramhans Acharya seeks action against guilty; ex-Babri litigant calls for donation security

New Delhi: Ahead of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust meeting scheduled in Ayodhya on July 22 (Wednesday), religious leaders and former litigants on Tuesday called for transparency and accountability in the management of the trust, with a focus on allegations related to donation funds.

Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya, Peethadheeshwar of Tapasvi Chhawani, said the upcoming trust meeting is significant and expressed hope that key decisions would be taken during the discussions.

“The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust meeting is very important, and some key decisions may be taken. We expect that those found guilty should be removed, while the resignations of those found innocent should not be accepted,” he told IANS.

He further said that any future appointments to the trust should maintain political neutrality.

“Any new appointments should ensure that no one associated with the SP, Congress or the Aam Aadmi Party enters the trust,” Paramhans Acharya said.

Meanwhile, former litigant in the Babri Masjid case, Iqbal Ansari, welcomed the induction of new members into the trust and said greater participation would help improve management.

“The Trust meeting is very important for Ayodhya. The induction of three new members is a good step. With more people involved, responsibilities will be shared, and such incidents will not be repeated,” Ansari said.

He added that the security of temple donations should remain the top priority.

“I believe God’s things and donations should be safe; that’s all. I support either the court’s order, and God’s security should be the priority. Donation money should be used only for God’s purpose,” he said.

The statements come amid allegations of embezzlement of donations made to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is scheduled to hold a meeting on July 22 to discuss several important issues.

According to the agenda circulated by the trust’s general secretary Krishna Mohan in a letter to trustees, the meeting will include confirmation of the proceedings of the July 6 meeting. A special meeting has also been scheduled for 3 p.m. at the Ram Temple complex, followed by the regular trust meeting at 4 p.m. at Maniram Chawni, the premises of trust president Nritya Gopal Das.

The trustees are likely to discuss the reconstitution of various committees in accordance with the trust’s rules and deliberate on the final report of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the donation theft case, if it is available by then.

Eight accused have been arrested in connection with the alleged embezzlement case. They were produced before the court of Additional District Judge Pratibha Narayan through video conferencing, following which their judicial custody was extended till July 27.