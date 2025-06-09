Ram temple to Mahakal corridor: Seers praise PM Modi’s devotion to Sanatan traditions

Ayodhya: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed 11 years in office, voices from the spiritual and religious community of Ayodhya have lauded his tenure, calling it transformative for both the nation and Sanatan values. Mahant Naval Kishore Das, spokesperson of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad and the Sant Samiti, hailed PM Modi’s leadership as a force that has elevated India spiritually, culturally, and politically.

Speaking to IANS, Mahant Naval Kishore Das said: “Prime Minister Modi’s 11-year tenure has been commendable. He has elevated the nation to a higher stature in spiritual, religious, and political realms. His vision is centred on empowering both Dharma and the nation. He works with sincere devotion towards Dharma and Vedic civilisation.”

He highlighted major religious milestones under PM Modi’s leadership, including the grand construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, which he described as a symbol of Sanatan tradition.

“We are confident that a magnificent temple of Lord Krishna will also be built in Mathura. Work is ongoing in Kashi, and the Mahakal Corridor has already been constructed in Ujjain,” he said.

Quoting a traditional saying, “Yatha Raja, Tatha Praja” (As the king, so the people), Mahant Das remarked that just as PM Modi is devoted to the nation and its culture, the citizens of India are equally proud and satisfied.

“We pray to the Lord that under the political leadership of such a devoted son of Bharat Mata, the preservation and promotion of Vedic traditions continue, and that he remains capable of leading India for a long time to come,” he said.

Former Ayodhya MP and prominent saint Dr. Ram Vilas Vedanti also praised PM Modi’s 11-year term. Expressing his hopes for the future, he said: “We believe PM Modi will continue to serve the nation for another 11 years. Under his leadership, PoK will become part of India, Balochistan will become an independent nation, and Bangladesh will merge with India.”

Saint Ram Dineshacharya added: “Under PM Modi’s tenure, national pride and traditions have flourished. The dream of a strong India has become a reality. India has earned global respect. We hope this divine phase of leadership continues in the years ahead.”