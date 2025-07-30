Ramakrishna Math, Mangaladevi to Host Yogasana Camp

Mangalore: The Ramakrishna Math in Mangaladevi, Mangalore, is pleased to announce the commencement of a comprehensive Yogasana Camp, scheduled to begin on August 4th. This camp aims to provide participants with a holistic introduction to the practice of yoga, encompassing various dimensions of physical and mental well-being.

The daily sessions will be conducted from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm, offering a convenient time slot for individuals seeking to integrate yoga into their daily routines. The camp will be led by the esteemed Yogarathna Sri Gopalakrishna Delampady, a renowned instructor with extensive experience in the field of yoga.

Participants will receive expert guidance in a diverse range of yogic practices, including Asanas (postures), Surya Namaskar (sun salutation), Pranayama (breathing techniques), Mudras (gestures), Kriyas (cleansing techniques), and meditation. Furthermore, the camp will incorporate introductory yoga practices specifically related to International Yoga Day, fostering a deeper understanding of the global significance of yoga.

The Ramakrishna Math encourages individuals of all backgrounds and experience levels to participate in this enriching program. Interested individuals are required to register in advance to secure their place. For further information regarding registration procedures and other inquiries, please contact the Ashrama office at 2414412. This Yogasana Camp represents a valuable opportunity to cultivate physical health, mental clarity, and inner peace through the ancient science of yoga, offered within the serene and spiritually conducive environment of the Ramakrishna Math.



