Ramakrishna Mission Offers Free Hostel and Education to Meritorious Rural Students

Mangalore: The Ramakrishna Mission Balakashrama is extending an invitation to meritorious, financially disadvantaged male students from rural areas of Karnataka to apply for a fully funded residential program aimed at facilitating their high school education. The Balakashrama, situated in Mangaladevi, Mangalore, has provided value-based education for the past 75 years and continues its commitment to nurturing the potential of young minds.

Under the guidance of resident monks, students will benefit from a serene and conducive learning environment designed to foster academic excellence, discipline, and the cultivation of human values. The program encompasses comprehensive support, including free education, food, and accommodation, thereby removing significant financial barriers to education.

To be eligible for admission, applicants must be male students who have demonstrated academic excellence in their 7th Standard examinations. Admission is exclusively for students entering 8th Standard. Students from all districts within Karnataka are encouraged to apply.

The Ramakrishna Mission Balakashrama emphasizes a holistic approach to education, incorporating cultural activities alongside academic pursuits. The aim is to equip students with the skills and values necessary to become responsible and contributing members of society.

Interested candidates are urged to submit their completed applications by April 25, 2025. For further details and application procedures, please get in touch with the Ramakrishna Mission Balakashrama directly via the following channels:

Address: Ramakrishna Mission Balakashrama, Mangaladevi, Mangalore – 575001

Phone: 0824 – 2414216

Email: rkmbalakashrama@gmail.com

Office Hours: 8 a.m. to 12 noon and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

This initiative underscores the Ramakrishna Mission’s ongoing dedication to empowering underprivileged students and contributing to the educational advancement of Karnataka.



