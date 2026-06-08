Ramakrishna Mission – Swachh Mangaluru Abhiyan – June 2026 Monthly Cleanliness Drive Concludes with Significant Impact

Mangaluru: The Ramakrishna Mission – Swachh Mangaluru Abhiyan successfully concluded its monthly cleanliness drive for June 2026, marking another significant stride in its ongoing efforts to foster a cleaner and healthier Mangaluru. The initiative, held at the bustling State Bank Service Bus Stand premises, saw enthusiastic participation from volunteers and community leaders, reaffirming the collective commitment to civic responsibility and environmental stewardship.

The drive was formally inaugurated by distinguished guests: Mr. Abraham Vinayalal Bangera, Pastorate, CSI St. Paul’s English Church, State Bank, Mangaluru, and Shri Gopinath Rao, an esteemed Ex-Serviceman of the Indian Army. Their presence underscored the broad-based support for the Abhiyan’s mission. Shri Satyanarayana K.V. also graced the occasion, lending encouragement and support to the dedicated volunteers.

In his address to the assembled gathering, Shri Abraham Vinayalal Bangera eloquently articulated the profound philosophy underpinning the initiative. He stated, “Cleanliness is next to Godliness. We must give equal importance to both internal and external cleanliness. While external cleanliness helps create a healthy environment, internal cleanliness builds character and values. I appreciate the Ramakrishna Mission and all the volunteers for continuously inspiring citizens through their dedicated service towards keeping Mangaluru clean.” His words served as a powerful reminder of the holistic benefits of cleanliness, extending beyond physical aesthetics to encompass moral and communal well-being.

The Shramadan activities commenced with a dedicated team of senior volunteers, including Messrs. Padmanabhan Saliyan, Raghavendra, Rajeevi Chandrashekhar, Vittaldas Prabhu, Kamalaksha Pai, Sunanda Shivaram, Raju, Damodhar Bhat, Ahalya Bhat, Advik, Nagesh, and Sukumar Salian. This experienced group undertook an intensive cleaning operation focusing on the footpaths and passenger waiting areas of the State Bank Service Bus Stand. A particular focus was placed on addressing the unsanitary conditions caused by public urination on several walls within the premises. Utilizing water and specialized cleaning equipment, the team meticulously washed and disinfected these affected areas, significantly enhancing the cleanliness and overall appearance of this critical public space. Concurrently, volunteers engaged with members of the public, imparting crucial information regarding the importance of maintaining cleanliness in shared communal environments.

In a parallel and equally impactful effort, faculty members from the Nitte Institute of Physiotherapy, Dr. Jayesh Chandran and Dr. Rakesh Krishna, alongside a dedicated cohort of student volunteers, spearheaded a comprehensive waste collection drive within the Service Bus Stand. Their systematic efforts led to the meticulous collection of discarded plastic waste, various food packaging materials, paper waste, and other miscellaneous litter that had accumulated across the bus stand area. This concerted endeavor not only contributed to the restoration of pristine conditions in one of the city’s most frequented public transport hubs but also served to raise vital awareness among commuters concerning responsible waste disposal practices.

The successful execution of this cleanliness drive was a collaborative undertaking, meticulously organized by Ramakrishna Mission – Swachh Mangaluru Abhiyan in close association with Swachh Mangaluru Prathishtana. Integral support for this initiative was generously provided by MRPL ONGC under its Environmental Social Responsibility Initiative, highlighting the vital role of corporate partnership in community welfare projects.

Drainage System Cleaning: A Proactive Measure for Monsoon Preparedness

A distinct and critical component of the June 2026 drive involved the proactive cleaning of drainage channels in and around the Service Bus Stand premises. A specialized team of senior volunteers, comprising Messrs. Sowraj Mangaluru, Balakrishna Bhat, Uday, Prakash, Shivaram A., Mehaboob, Taranath Alva, and Sachin Shetty, undertook this essential task. Their efforts focused on the removal of accumulated debris, plastic waste, silt, and other obstructions that impede the free flow of rainwater. This timely intervention, strategically undertaken before the anticipated peak monsoon season, is expected to significantly mitigate the risks of waterlogging, reduce the potential for urban flooding, and ensure the efficient drainage of stormwater during periods of heavy rainfall. The volunteers underscored the paramount importance of regular maintenance of drainage systems as a fundamental aspect of urban cleanliness, public health, and disaster preparedness.

The Ramakrishna Mission – Swachh Mangaluru Abhiyan remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering a culture of cleanliness and environmental responsibility within the community. Through sustained efforts and collaborative partnerships, the Abhiyan continues to inspire and mobilize citizens towards the realization of a truly Swachh Mangaluru.