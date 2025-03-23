Ramesh Kumar Calls for Recognition of Ambedkar as Humanist Above Caste at ‘Gandhi Bharat’ Conference

Udupi: Former Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar emphasized the importance of recognizing Dr. B.R. Ambedkar as a profound humanist whose contributions transcend his association with the Scheduled Castes. Kumar made the remarks during the “Gandhi Bharat” conference held on Sunday at the Christian Pre-University College grounds in Udupi.

The conference, organized in collaboration with various organizations and the Udupi and Brahmavar Block Congress, focused on promoting the “Jai Bapu Jai Bhim Jai Constitution” campaign. Kumar highlighted Ambedkar’s expertise in political science, economics, and law as the primary reason for his selection to draft the Constitution, noting that reservations were not a factor at the time.

Speaking about current national challenges, Kumar cautioned against drastic measures that could erode the country’s foundational identity. He reiterated that Ambedkar’s selection for the Constitution Drafting Committee was based on his exceptional capabilities, not solely his caste background. He further explained that Ambedkar’s personal experiences with caste discrimination fueled his commitment to crafting a Constitution that would address such inequities.

Kumar contrasted Ambedkar’s constitutional framework with the preceding system based on the Manusmriti. He pointed to the views of M.S. Golwalkar, who reportedly believed in altering the Constitution, and contrasted this with Ambedkar’s document, which provided freedom even to those who had not actively fought for it.

Addressing Ambedkar’s conversion to Buddhism, Kumar noted that while born Hindu, Ambedkar chose not to die as one. He also touched upon the historical context of Ambedkar’s efforts to secure separate voting rights for the Scheduled Castes, which faced opposition from Mahatma Gandhi. Despite ideological differences, Kumar stressed that Gandhi and Ambedkar were not adversaries and underscored the need to appreciate Ambedkar’s broader contribution to the nation.

Former Minister Vinay Kumar Sorake, who inaugurated the event, criticized the central government, accusing it of attempting to amend the Constitution and dismantle the reservation system.

Former MP Jayaprakash Hegde, presiding over the event, commented on the perceived disrespect shown by BJP legislators towards the Assembly, attributing this to the electorate’s choices. He urged voters to exercise greater diligence in selecting their representatives in future elections.

A number of Congress leaders attended the conference, including M.A. Gafoor, Lavanya Ballal, and Jayaprakash Hegde. The event commenced with a procession from Nityananda Mandir to the venue. Prasadraj Kanchan delivered the introductory remarks, and Congress District President Ashok Kumar Kodavoor welcomed the attendees. Satish Kodavoor served as the program’s moderator.