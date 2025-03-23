Truck Overturns on National Highway 66 in Udupi, Six Injured

Udupi: A truck accident on National Highway 66 near Ambagilu in Udupi has resulted in injuries to six individuals, including the truck driver, following a collision with a motorcycle. The incident transpired this afternoon, disrupting traffic flow on the key thoroughfare.

Initial reports suggest that the truck, laden with goods, reportedly lost control and subsequently overturned on the highway. The resulting chaos led to injuries for the driver, four laborers traveling within the truck’s cabin, and the motorcycle rider involved in the collision.

Responding swiftly to the emergency, social worker Vishu Shetty arrived at the scene and facilitated the immediate transportation of the injured parties to a private medical facility in Udupi for necessary treatment.

Further details indicate that a separate motorcycle rider, who had dismounted his vehicle and was standing adjacent to it, narrowly avoided direct impact from the overturning truck. However, his motorcycle sustained extensive damage after being crushed beneath the weight of the vehicle.

The Udupi traffic police have initiated a formal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident. Authorities have gathered evidence to ascertain the precise cause of the incident. The investigation remains ongoing.