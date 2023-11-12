Rashly Driven Service Bus Crashes into Police kiosk, Light Pole Etc after Hitting a Fish Truck near Dr Ambedkar/Jyothi Circle during Early morning hours of Sunday, 12 November 2023

Mangaluru: To be honest, the City and Service buses get a bad rep because of how big they are. Agreed they should be more careful because they can cause far more damage than a puny two-wheeler or even a car. Apart from Rash Driving another problem is that Bus drivers abruptly stop the Bus in the middle of the road to pick up a passenger without caring for the vehicles behind. Apart from picking up passengers from the bus stop they stop to pick up passengers as soon as someone signals them to stop. This kind of service were okay in the 70s or ’80s when there were not many vehicles and no other means of Transportation

The owners of the buses should be sensitized and educated that they are doing a service to the community, and this should trickle down their nerves. Bus Drivers from undivided Dakshina Kannada are the worst drivers with no respect for traffic rules. Unwanted competition to pick up as many passengers as possible. It is high time that the Traffic Police has to resort to tough measures. Bus drivers as well as motorists have no fear of the law, only fear of the law can rein on errands

Multiple accidents reported rash driving, blazing horns, rude behaviour, causing inconvenience to motorists, passengers etc, etc and the list goes on and on. Day after day private bus players are in the news for the wrong reasons. We hardly find people appreciating their service. What do you all think of private buses in Mangalur city? How can they improve? Having said that here’s yet another negligence and carelessness shown by a service bus Driver plying from Udupi to Mangaluru during the early morning hours of Sunday 12 November 2023 at around 6 am.

The service bus named Shazin Tours & travelling Udupi bearing Reg No A 20 AB 8186 plying from Udupi to Mangaluru va Bunts Hostel Road towards Balmatta/Hampankatta road crashed into a police booth/kiosk huge light pole CCTV camera pole/panels etc after hitting a Fish Truck with the name Bismillah /Malik Deenar bearing Reg No KL 14 Y 7974 moving from Light House Hill road towards Balmatta/Kankanady, and luckily everyone escaped with slight injuries since the passengers in the bus were less being early morning hours. It is learnt that only four persons received minor injuries including the bus driver, Ganesh. Due to the impact, the front portion of the bus was damaged, while the truck had minor damage. The bus was towed from the accident spot to Kadri police station

Kadri East Traffic police inspector Gopalkrishna Bhat who was at the accident for inspection speaking to Team Mangalorean said, ” No matter how much awareness and warning that we give to the motorists to drive or ride safely and within the speed limits, they go by their ways, and get into accidents like this one. This is a very congested and hazardous junction/circle where traffic moves from all directions and motorists have to be alert and careful when they navigate. Unfortunately, that is not happening and we have such accidents which need to be solely blamed on the driver or rider.”



