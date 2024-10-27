Record 15-0 victory for Dutch women over Indonesia in soccer friendly

The Hague (Netherlands): The Dutch women’s soccer team achieved a historic milestone with a record-setting 15-0 victory against Indonesia in a friendly match held in Doetinchem, a municipality in Gelderland, the Netherlands.

The Netherlands women’s team is ranked 11th in the FIFA world rankings, while Indonesia stands at 104th. The score at halftime was 6-0, and the final tally reached a lop-sided 15-0 in the match, reports Xinhua.

Dutch coach Andries Jonker included two debutants, Nina Nijstad, and Lotte Keukelaar, who both made an impact by scoring twice.

The Dutch enjoyed 73.8% total ball possession and attempted 63 shots at the goal against 1 by the Indonesian girls. They had 27 shots on target as against none by their rivals.

Before this match, the Dutch team’s largest victory was a 13-1 win against North Macedonia in 2009. They also had notable wins with a margin of 12 goals against Israel in 1977 (12-0) and Cyprus in 2022 (12-0).

Despite football being one of the nation’s favourite sports, Indonesia’s national sides are not among the strongest teams in Asia, especially its women’s team.

Indonesia has no tradition for women’s football and is considerably underdeveloped, in contrast with the men’s side, with the team ranked in the lower rungs of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) rankings.