Red Alert in DK: Holiday Declared For Primary, High Schools and PU Colleges on Aug 1

Mangaluru: The Indian Meteorological Department has announced a red alert as there will be heavy rain in Dakshina Kannada on August 1.

To avoid any untoward incidents from taking place the district administration has taken all the measures. Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan M P has declared a holiday for all Anganwadis, Primary Schools, High Schools, and PU Colleges in the district on Aug 1.

The DC has also asked the public to avoid water bodies such as ponds, rivers, seashores, and low-lying areas. Fishermen have also been asked to refrain from venturing into the sea.

For Emergency Services:

Control Room:1077/2442590

Mangaluru – 0824 2220587

Ullal – 0824 2204424

Bantwal – 08255 232500

Puttur – 02851 230349

Belthangady – 08256 232047

Sullia – 08257 231231

Moodbidri – 08258 238100

Mulki – 0824 2294496