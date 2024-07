Red Alert in DK: Holiday Declared For Primary, High Schools and PU Colleges On July 31

Mangaluru: Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan M P, has declared a holiday for the Anganwadis, Primary Schools, High Schools, and PU Colleges in the district on July 31.

The DC has also asked the public to avoid water bodies such as ponds, rivers, seashores, and low-lying areas. Fishermen have also been asked to refrain from venturing into the sea.