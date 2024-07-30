Two Aides of Underworld Don Kali Yogish Arrested, Pistol, Revolver and Live ammunition seized

Mangaluru: The CCB police arrested two aides of underworld Don Kali Yogish and seized a pistol, revolver, live ammunition, and MDMA from their possession at Falnir here, on July 30.

The arrested have been identified as Mohammed Ali alias Munna (40) from Paivalike, Kasargod, and Mohammed Rafiq alias Mudipu Rafiq (36) from Balepuni, Mudipu.

Addressing the media persons, Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal said, “On getting information from reliable sources about two persons along with the Pistol, revolver, MDMA, and live ammunition roaming in an Innova car in the city. Based on the information, the CCB police arrested both the accused at Falnir”.

Underworld don Kali Yogish is absconding and is believed to be in a Gulf country. The police arrested the accused and seized a pistol, revolver, 12 live ammunition, 42 grams of MDMA, 3 mobile phones, an Innova car, and a Digital weighing scale all worth Rs 10 lakhs from their possession.

The accused are aides of Underworld Don Kali Yogish who is absconding and is believed to be in the Gulf. The accused Mohammed Haneef is involved in 14 cases including the Shootout case at Sanjeev Shet Cloth Stores, Puttur Rajdhani Jewellery shop shootout case, Kerala PWD Contractor Shootout case, and cases have also been registered against him in Mangaluru North, Barke station, Ullal and Puttur Town police stations and a warrant is issued against him.

Another accused Mohammed Rafiq is involved in various crimes and 9 cases have been registered against him, the Mulki police station theft case, Barke police station murder attempt case, Women’s police station POCSO case, Mangaluru East Police station Dacoity, Kidnap case, Temple theft case, and Assault cases registered in Konaje police station, Bantwal Rural police station theft case, and Manjeshwar and Kannur Town police station theft cases have also been registered against him.

Under the direction of Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal and the able guidance of DCP Law and Order Siddarth and DCP Crime and Traffic Dinesh Kumar, the operation was carried out by the ACP of CCB Geetha Kulkarni, Police Inspector Shyam Sundar H M, CCB PSI Narendra, Sharanappa Bhandary, Harish Padavinangadi, ASI Mohan K V, Ram Poojary, Sheenappa, Sujan Shetty and Team.