Red Alert in DK: Holiday Declared For Primary, High Schools and PU Colleges On July 9

Mangaluru: Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan M P, has declared a holiday for the Anganwadis, Primary Schools, High Schools, and PU Colleges in the district on July 9.

In his press statement, DC has also stated that schools should not make attendance mandatory for students.

The DC has also asked the public to avoid water bodies such as low-lying areas, ponds, rivers, and the seashore. Fishermen have also been asked to refrain from venturing into the sea.