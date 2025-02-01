‘Reform, Perform, Transform’: K’taka BJP on Union Budget

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra on Saturday termed the Union Budget as “reform, perform, transform! A budget for Viksit Bharat”, adding that this Budget sets the foundation for a “future-ready Bharat, ensuring inclusive growth, economic prosperity, and new opportunities”.

He said, “Congratulations to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on presenting her eighth successive Budget under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, driving growth, innovation, and empowerment across all sectors!”

Vijayendra added: ” As much as Rs 5 lakh Kisan Credit Card Limit and Mission for Pulses –- Empowering Karnataka’s farmers with increased credit access and enhanced productivity; Zero Tax up to Rs 12 Lakh — A historic relief for the middle class, boosting savings and investments.”

” As much as Rs 1 lakh crore Urban Fund and UDAN Expansion — Transforming Karnataka’s cities and enhancing connectivity. MSME and Start-up Boost — Easier access to credit, encouraging entrepreneurship and job creation. Jal Jeevan Mission Extension — Ensuring clean drinking water reaches every household,” Vijayendra said while hailing the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

“The Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Sitharaman has given a surprise gift to the middle class, increasing their savings. It is a Budget that maintains balance in both economic and social sectors,” said former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai.

Speaking to the media after the Union Budget presentation on Saturday, Bommai added that this is a development-oriented Budget that will lead India towards the vision of a developed nation by 2047.

It maintains economic and social balance and aligns with PM Modi’s dream of self-reliance, the former Chief Minister said.

“This Budget boosts the expectations of the middle class and increases their savings. It is truly a surprise gift for them. Many expected a tax exemption limit of Rs 10 lakh, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have given a surprise gift by increasing the exemption limit to Rs 12 lakh,” Bommai added.

He said the Union Budget maintains economic and social balance, giving priority to the poor, farmers, women, youth, and SC/ST communities.

“It provides vast opportunities for working individuals. Special emphasis has been given to research and indigenous technology, particularly in agriculture, making it self-reliant. Steps have been taken to ensure self-sufficiency in urea, fertilisers, and seed production.”

“The Budget promotes self-employment in rural areas and aims to reduce rural-to-urban migration. Substantial investments have been allocated for railway and road infrastructure. Health and education sectors have been prioritised, with a special focus on cancer prevention in healthcare,” he said.

The BJP MP said the Union government has announced an interest-free loan of Rs 1.5 lakh crore for states for 50 years, from which Karnataka is likely to receive Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000 crore.

“This is a development-oriented Budget, and by 2025-26, GDP growth is expected to reach 7-8 per cent. Taxation has been significantly simplified, including customs reforms. Special emphasis has been given to cancer treatment, electronics, medical sciences, and emerging technologies, making this a highly progressive budget,” he added.

Addressing the media at the party headquarters in Bengaluru on Friday, the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, said that the Union Budget has brought joy to the people of the country.

He highlighted that Rs 20,000 crore has been allocated for Scheduled Caste industrialists who want to set up industries and start-ups.

This announcement was unprecedented, and the youth belonging to Scheduled Castes were overjoyed, he emphasised.

“Anganwadi workers are protesting every day. For these women, providing nutritious food has been given prominence. About 6,000 additional seats have been added in elite education institutions for students. Additionally, 10,000 medical seats have been increased, with significant attention given to this,” Narayanaswamy said.

“Especially for the middle class and salaried classes, earlier there was no tax for annual incomes up to Rs 7 lakh. No one expected the announcement that there would be no tax for annual incomes up to Rs 12 lakh. This includes journalists and middle-class individuals who earn Rs 1 lakh per month, and they have received significant relief,” he added.

“For those who earn Rs 18 lakh annually, a tax concession of Rs 70,000 has been provided. For those earning Rs 20 lakh, a concession of Rs 1.20 lakh is offered. Those earning above Rs 25 lakh per annum will be subject to a 30 per cent tax rate. This means the backward classes, middle class, and Scheduled Castes have been well-balanced, and a foundation has been laid for Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he said.

“This will help the country become the fourth-largest economy and eventually a developed nation. The government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has put in significant efforts toward this goal. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented a Budget that is agreeable to all,” he added.

However, he acknowledged that criticism from the Congress was inevitable.

“They have no other agenda. Before the presentation of the Budget, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had said it would not be a good budget. Mr. CM, the budget is more than good. Refrain from mockery. You may spread lies, but the truth will stand,” he said.

“You (Siddaramaiah) and your party’s leader, Sonia Gandhi, addressed President Droupadi Murmu as the ‘poor lady’. How can anyone address the Indian President in such a manner? You also addressed her inappropriately. One should not stoop to such levels and should accept the truth,” Narayanaswamy added.

When asked about allocations to the state of Karnataka, he said that he had not yet received the full details, but once he had all the information, he would address the media.

“In all districts, cancer centres will be opened, and they will operate as day-care centres. Until now, such facilities did not exist. This will be of great help to people and families affected by cancer. This is not final; we can raise the demand even after the Budget is presented,” he added.

State BJP Mahila Morcha President K. Manjula said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the upcoming Budget will bring ‘Mahalaxmi Krupa’ to the middle class and poor sections. It is a matter of pride that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, being a woman, has presented the Budget eight times. Prime Minister Modi has given her this opportunity. As the President of the Karnataka Mahila Morcha, I congratulate her. The tax exemption up to Rs 12 lakh will greatly benefit working women, and we thank her for it.”



