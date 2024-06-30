Rekha Bhardwaj calls ‘Nikat’ from ‘Kill’ a source of nourishment

Mumbai: National Award-winning playback singer Rekha Bhardwaj, who has lent her voice to the recently released track ‘Nikat’ from the upcoming movie ‘Kill’, has described it as a source of nourishment that can set a powerful surge of energy in motion.

‘Nikat’ is the second song from the film, following ‘Kaawaa Kaawaa’, and has been composed by Haroon Gavin with lyrics by Siddhant Kaushal.

The song depicts the yearning to be close to a loved one and illustrates how love leaves such a profound impression that one desires nothing more than to be near their beloved, conveying the sentiment that there is no escape once you are in love.

Reflecting on the song, Rekha shared: ” ‘Kill’ is a special film, not only for the acclaim it has received ahead of its release but also for its unconventional storyline. ‘Nikat’ is more than just a song; it is an emotion, a source of nourishment, and a powerful surge of energy. We hope it transcends boundaries and touches hearts with its profound emotional quotient and vitality that have been conveyed through vocals.”

Lyricist Siddhant Kaushal explained that the song is about the profound feeling of wanting to be near someone you love.

“We aimed to create a song that resonates with anyone who has experienced the gravity of love, and we hope the audience can resonate with the same feeling,” he said.

Composer Haroon Gavin commented: “Collaborating with Rekha ji on ‘Nikat’ was a deeply enriching experience. Our aim was to craft music that would resonate with listeners on a profound level, capturing moments of intimacy and reflection through melody and lyricism. Rekha ji’s evocative voice, with its nuances and subtle pauses (‘thaharaav’), became an integral part of the narrative we sought to create. It was a journey where every piece of the puzzle effortlessly came together, and I look forward to sharing this musical story with the world.”

‘Kill’, which stars Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Ashish Vidyarthi, Harsh Chhaya, and Tanya Maniktala, is touted as one of the country’s most violent films.

Written and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Karan Johar, Guneet Monga Kapoor, Apoorva Mehta, and Achin Jain under the Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment banners, the film is set to release on July 5.