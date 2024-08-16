Religious seer challenges K’taka Minister over building permit violation notice

Bengaluru: Religious seer and Sri Ram Sena state President Siddalinga Swamiji on Friday challenged Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge over the issue of a notice to him in connection with the violation of building permit rules.

The Swamiji has asked Minister Kharge to issue a similar notice to all those who violated building norms in the entire Kalaburagi city.

The Kalaburagi City Corporation had issued notice to Siddalinga Swamiji over building violations questioning him on the construction of the three-floor building of his religious mutt. The notice said that the permission was for two floors.

The corporation in its notice has asked Swamiji why his building permit should not be cancelled.

Reacting to the development, the Minister for RDPR, IT and BT, Priyank Kharge, who is also in charge Minister for Kalaburagi district, had said that what was wrong with issuing notice to Siddalinga Swamiji.

“We have issued notice to him, what’s wrong with the issuance of notice?” Kharge said.

Swamiji while reacting to this said, “If his building has violated norms, what about those buildings which have violated rules in the entire city? Have they followed the rules?

“Your Congress MLA Allamaprabhu Patil from Kalaburagi city, himself has not adhered to the rules while building his residence. If you talk about the violation, first his house needs to be demolished,” the Swamiji challenged Minister Kharge.

Further attacking the Minister, the Swamiji stated, “There are no documents pertaining to the People Education Society, which is owned by you. First, you will have to demolish your own building which is built in violation of rules.”

The development is likely to take a political twist and fingers are crossed over the turn of events in this regard.

Kalaburagi is the native place of Congress national President Mallikarjun Kharge. His son, Minister Priyank Kharge has often been charged with targeting organisations connected to Hindus, the BJP leaders and supporters in the region. Siddalinga Swamy and Minister Priyank Kharge had a face-off earlier also over various matters.



