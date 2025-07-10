Remembering a Legend: INTACH–Art Kanara Trust Honour Guru Dutt in His Birth Centenary Year

Mangaluru: To mark the birth centenary of legendary filmmaker Guru Dutt, the Mangaluru Chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), in association with Art Kanara Trust, hosted a special panel discussion on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at the Kodialguthu Centre for Art and Culture, Ballalbagh. Titled “Guru Dutt – Remembering the Man and His Persona, Movies and Messages”, the programme brought together noted speakers to reflect on the enduring legacy of one of Indian cinema’s most influential auteurs.

The panel featured writer and activist K. Phaniraj, Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy member Ivan D’Silva, and writer and former Times of India associate editor Jayanth Kodkani. Subhas Chandra Basu, Convener of INTACH Mangaluru Chapter, moderated the session, while Co-Convener Nemiraj Shetty introduced the panelists.

Subhas Basu opened the session by noting Guru Dutt’s deep cultural connection with the region. “Guru Dutt’s family roots trace back to Panambur, near Mangaluru, and though he lived briefly here, the influence of coastal Karnataka lingered in his creative imagination,” he remarked. He also spoke about Dutt’s formative years in Kolkata and how the city’s post-independence turmoil — including famine, political unrest, and mass migration — shaped his social consciousness and cinematic themes.

Jayanth Kodkani evoked the powerful imagery from Pyaasa, referencing the iconic song “Yeh Duniya Agar Mil Bhi Jaye”. “I watched Pyaasa at a special screening in the 1970s. As the song reached its peak, people stood up and clapped, decades after its release. That’s the timeless power of Guru Dutt’s cinema,” he said, praising the director’s masterful use of light and shadow to convey emotional depth.

K. Phaniraj offered a broader socio-political reading of Guru Dutt’s films. “In the 1950s, Indian cinema was preoccupied with nation-building through idealised families. But Guru Dutt went against the grain. His films often depicted dysfunctional families or none at all. He chose to spotlight the inner struggles of the individual, especially the youth,” he noted.

Ivan D’Silva highlighted the technical brilliance of Guru Dutt’s craft. “His work was far ahead of its time — experimenting with camera angles, lighting, and narrative structure. Unlike most mainstream cinema, his female characters were strong, independent, and resilient,” he said.

The discussion was followed by an engaging interaction with the audience. Prof. Krishnamoorthy, former principal of Govinda Dasa College, Surathkal, shared insights from Nanna Maga, Gurudutta, a biography by the filmmaker’s mother, Vasanthi Padukone. “Many know him through his films; I connected with him through his formative years in Dakshina Kannada,” he said.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks and felicitation of the panelists. The centenary tribute served not only as a remembrance of a cinematic legend but also as a reminder of the region’s cultural ties to one of India’s greatest filmmakers.



