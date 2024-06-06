Remove Shrill Horns by June 15: Udupi Traffic Police Tell Private Bus Owners

Udupi Traffic Police told owners of city and service stage carriage buses to strictly adhere to the rules and regulations, including removing shrill horns by June 15, failing which stringent action would be taken against them.

On June 5, Sub Inspector Sudarshan Doddamani met bus owners following directions from senior officials acting on complaints from the general public. The PSI told owners that vacuum horns that cause shrill sounds should be removed from all buses by June 15, as the same is illegal and causes severe inconvenience to the general public and other road users.

No music should be played inside buses and even a music system should not be kept inside buses, as it violates provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act and Rules. Doddamani told the owners to compulsorily install CCTV cameras inside buses, as mandated by the Central Motor Vehicle Rules.

Owners were apprised of complaints of drivers not halting buses at the designated bus stand at Karavali Junction, and instead picking up passengers on the roadside. He told the owners to ensure that drivers enter the bus stand at Karavali Junction to pick up and drop off passengers for the smooth movement of other vehicles.

Doddamani told the owners that their crew members should compulsorily wear uniforms while on duty, should not drive recklessly, should not use mobile phones while driving, and should not be under the influence of alcohol while on duty.