‘Rename it Andhkaar scheme’: Opposition slams reduction in Ujjwala LPG subsidy refills

New Delhi: Opposition leaders on Tuesday criticised the government’s decision to reduce the number of subsidised LPG cylinder refills available under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) from nine per year to four, with some quipping that it should now be renamed the “Andhkaar Scheme”.

Talking to IANS, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said the decision reflected the government’s failure to sustain welfare support for citizens.

“What this means is that PM Modi first took over Congress-era schemes, under which we used to provide almost unlimited subsidies. Later, the number was reduced to around eight or nine cylinders, and then it was rebranded as the Ujjwala scheme. Now, however, this scheme should be called the ‘Andhkaar Scheme’,” he said.

Dikshit argued that the government could have continued providing subsidies on at least six to nine cylinders annually.

“The government often claims that the work done in the last 12 years surpasses what was achieved in 70 years. If previous governments could provide a 100 per cent subsidy on gas, how has it now been reduced to just three or four cylinders? This suggests that the economy has deteriorated rather than improved,” he remarked.

He further alleged that subsidies across several sectors had been reduced or withdrawn.

“The subsidy has not only been reduced on LPG cylinders but also on petrol and diesel. Subsidies on fertilisers and irrigation have also been curtailed. Even road construction, which was once funded through public resources, now involves various charges. If you buy a car, you pay road tax. When you go to a cinema hall, you pay multiple taxes. Such measures are seen when a government is facing financial distress, and the reality of this government’s economic condition will become evident very soon,” he added.

RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha also criticised the decision, saying: “Earlier, people received subsidies on 12 cylinders, which was later reduced to nine, and now it has come down to just four. This government has failed on multiple fronts. Why do people elect a government if it cannot fulfil its responsibilities?”

He further accused the media of ignoring the difficulties faced by ordinary citizens. “The media ecosystem may continue praising the government, but it overlooks the hardships being faced by the middle class and lower-income groups. They should step out and assess the ground reality instead of merely discussing ‘Mann Ki Baat.’ There should be genuine two-way communication with the people to understand their condition,” Jha said.

The decision comes at a time when the cost of supplying domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has risen sharply. The cost of providing a single domestic LPG cylinder has reportedly crossed Rs 1,600, while oil marketing companies are currently incurring losses of around Rs 700 on every cylinder sold.