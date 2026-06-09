Massive swells, gales batter New Zealand capital

Wellington: Waves of up to 11 metres and gale-force winds battered New Zealand’s capital on Tuesday, prompting mandatory evacuations along parts of Wellington’s south coast and disrupting transport services.

Authorities ordered residents to leave waterfront properties in Owhiro Bay, Island Bay, Houghton Bay and Breaker Bay, warning emergency services would not respond in evacuated zones. Hundreds of residents complied as conditions worsened.

The Wellington Region Emergency Management Office said swells were overtopping coastal roads, while wind gusts near 100 km/h were recorded at the Wellington Airport. In the wider Wairarapa region, gusts reached 137 km/h alongside similarly large waves.

Flights in and out of Wellington were disrupted, with several cancellations reported and one small aircraft blown over. Cook Strait ferry services operated by Interislander and Bluebridge were also suspended.

MetService said average wave heights were around six meters, but peak waves nearly doubled that. The severe conditions were expected to persist into Tuesday afternoon before easing later in the day, though evacuation measures shall remain in place until Wednesday morning.

Road closures were enforced along much of the south coast, and authorities urged the public to stay clear of exposed coastal areas, Xinhua news agency reported.

Officials said the long-period swells could cause significant coastal damage, exceeding impacts seen during a 2020 storm with 5.5-meter waves that triggered widespread evacuations.

New Zealand experiences frequent and heavy rain primarily because its island geography lies in the path of moisture-laden prevailing winds and deep low-pressure systems, which are amplified by its rugged mountain ranges and rising global sea temperatures.

New Zealand also is located in the southwest Pacific Ocean and is surrounded by water on all sides. The surrounding oceans provide a constant source of moisture, which is carried inland by winds.

New Zealand also sits in a zone where weather systems and low-pressure fronts regularly move across from the ocean. These systems bring frequent rain throughout the year rather than concentrating it in a single rainy season.