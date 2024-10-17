Resign on Valmiki Jayanti & atone for tribal board scam: K’taka BJP to Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: The Karnataka BJP on Thursday urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to resign on the auspicious occasion of Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti to atone for the Tribal Board scam.

Addressing a press conference at the party office, BJP leader and former Chief Minister D. V. Sadananda Gowda, displaying a copy of the charge sheet issued by Justice Gajanana Bhatt, pointed out that the judiciary, through a bail order, has shown that an individual has committed a wrongdoing.

He claimed that CM Siddaramaiah had “admitted” his mistakes and faced mounting pressure to resign.

The ED charge sheet mentions that former minister B. Nagendra paid for the purchase of a car, flight tickets for family trips, petrol and diesel expenses, and salaries of household staff.

He said the Congress used the corporation funds for the Lok Sabha elections.

There is also an allegation that Rs 200 was paid per vote to ensure the victory of the Ballary MP E. Tukaram.

The BJP leader charged that funds from the Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation were also allegedly used for the Telangana Lok Sabha elections.

“During a recent visit to the Yellamma temple, CM Siddaramaiah offered prayers in his wife’s name, seemingly seeking atonement for his sins. When he visited the Chamundeshwari temple during the Dussehra festival, for the first time in 40 years, he humbly applied kumkuma (vermilion) on his forehead, which indicates a realisation has dawned upon him,” Gowda chided.

When asked about the Congress government’s move to name all residential schools in the state by Maharshi Valmiki, he stated, “Swallowing (Spending) all the money of the Valmiki community for its benefit and just naming the schools and hostels the name of Valmiki won’t serve the purpose. The government’s intention should be to work towards the upliftment of the community, he added.

Meanwhile, Gowda extended his greetings to the people on Valmiki Jayanti.



