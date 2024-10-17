Goan Tiatr takes Kuwait by storm! ‘Kuwaitchi Mati’ dazzles audience with music, drama & comedy

Kuwait: For the first time in the history of Kuwait, the stage was set ablaze with a drama that was staged free — organized & directed by one Goan individual – Shri Fidelis Fernandes.

The musical drama ‘KUWAITCHI MATI’ staged on 4th Oct ‘2024 at SIMS auditorium brought together some of the biggest names of Goan ‘tiatr’ who dazzled the audience with their talent and charisma.

From soaring vocals to breathtaking acting, the event was a typical celebration of Goan melodrama –scenery, dialogues, and a variety of songs and comedy – featuring superstar singers and actors who captured people’s hearts and defined the landscape of modern entertainment.

TRUTH OF KUWAITCHI MATI REVEALED

In a world where drama often follows predictable paths, KUWAITCHI MATI perhaps defied people’s expectations!

The audience was able to dive into a story that challenged norms and revealed the unexpected in a very simple story presented by Shri Fidelis.

The drama delighted on an ending that sparkled brighter than the challenges faced by the main character (Simon Gonsalves) who goes abroad to Kuwait leaving his family behind in Goa.

What started as a tale of concern for Simon’s wife (Antonette de Maina) and his children (Princewell Fernandes & Andrea De Souza), blossomed into a climax of hope, resilience, and unexpected joy.

The director twisted the uplifting finale that reminded everyone that positivity can prevail in the end without any sadness or tears.

Simon Gonsalves was outstanding in his role which signified his stardom, while Laurente Pereira shouldered his role of a ‘Goan friend’ with great authority and the stamp of an established actor.

Xavier Furtado (Manager), and Gasper Crasto (Kuwaiti Arab) were the other two characters with cameo roles.

PERFORMANCES

The atmosphere was electric as Goan audience gathered to witness a lineup that included acclaimed superstars Lawry Travasso, Antonette de Maina, Saby de Divar, Comedian Ben Evangelisto, Comedian Janet, Comedy King Agostinho along with a contingent of London stars & Kuwait artistes, all uniting for a night of unforgettable performances.

The drama, which was in the staging works for months, showcased a stunning array of songs, each one more captivating than the last.

Saby de Divar who delighted in performing on his ‘home-ground’ was encored multiple times, while the melodious Lawry Travasso too was at his super best.

Opening Song on ‘Kuwaitchi Mati’, that related the life of director Fidelis Fernandes was sung to a marvelous melody by Princewell Fernandes, Rioma Menezes, Andrea De Souza & Gasper Crasto.

The summary of other songs performed were as follows:

Magnem: Lawry Travasso

Chamti Bhakar: Ben Evangelisto and Clemy Pereira

Ugddas Somplele Tiatristancho: Simon Gonsalves

Hath Dhorun Hathin: Mario de Majorda and Gracy Rodrigues

Chaiwalo: Seby de Divar

Tin Rodanchi Saikol: Laurente Pereira

‘Favorite’ Kantorists: Esperansa & Gasper Crasto

Tiatristachem Jivit: Antonette de Maina

Mai Pai: Andrea and Bab Andrew

Padrik Mann: Rioma Meneses

Ixtt Jose Rod: Nessly Rodrigues

Goemkaram Pasoth Zogodtolom: Seby de Divar / Antonette de Maina

Panch Botanchee Rozar: Laurente Pereira – Bab Andrew – Simon Gonsalves

Tallieo Martaum: Lawry Travasso / Rioma Meneses

Ostori Xegunnachi Tizori: Princewell

Chandra: Valanka

Europi Zaunk Chintinakai: Bab Andrew

Vellachem Moll: Andrea and Princewell

Soth Lokak Gomoitolom: Lawry Travasso – Seby de Divar

TASTE OF THE AUDIENCE

Comedy is easily one of the major tastes of the audience anywhere in the world. And once again, Comedy King Agostinho, Janet, and Ben Evangelisto showed why they are the most sought-after comedians in Goan arena.

Agostinho particularly was in ‘phantastic’ form – fluent and confident. The comedian, who must be the only Indian actor to have visited Kuwait a record number of times to perform, comes up with new jokes and unheard vocabulary every-time which is why he is a great hit with the crowd.

Agostinho’s amazing combination with the speedy-tongued Janet has become synonymous with the Goan audience now. Character Comedian Ben was in full flow as well and the trio made a great team.

It should be noted that the evergreen comedian is as vibrant backstage as he is charged up in front – tirelessly moving around – encouraging & coaching the artistes, assisting in stage-sets and climbing up the ladders.

MUSIC & AUDIENCE REACTION

With vibrant stage sets and an orchestra of a band that brought every song to life, the show was a visual and auditory feast for the audience.

The full music was arranged by Kuwait’s magical maestro Shahu Almeida and included trumpeters Armando Rodrigues & Aidan Temudo from London, championed by Kuwait’s legend Dennis Gonsalves on bass guitar, with harmonic lead guitarist Lennon D’Silva, and rocking drummer Tony Fernandes.

Armando Rodrigues & Aidan Temudo were sweet-sounding to listen to – blowing in sync. It was amazing to see the young Aidan, who has played for a number of Konkani directors in Goa & London, blending so well with Maestro Shahu’s team.

DIRECTORS SPEECH & AWARDS

In a spectacular ‘scenery’ after the Opening song, director Fidelis Fernandes was seen kneeling down in front of a life-sized statue of Our Lady of Vailankanni.

Rising up and addressing the audience, an emotional Fidelis said in one of his lines, “After working for 50 long years in Kuwait, I decided to stage the drama, free, as a gift to Kuwait and my Kuwait Goans.”

He further stated, “Hem mhojem sopon purem zalem mhunn hanv Vailankani Saibinnik dhinvastam.”

As a token of his love and appreciation, Fidelis honored some remarkable individuals from the community, who have been closest to his life and activities, with ‘Excellence Awards.’

The awarded figures included V.K. Vohra (who gave a short speech highlighting Mr. Fidelis’ noble works — especially the football activities during his 5-year presidential tenure with KIFF), Julio Cardoso, Laurente Pereira, Comedian Agostinho Temudo, Lawry Travasso, Shahu Almeida and Gasper Crasto.

CHIEF GUEST

Mr. Lassad Karoui, CFO of Kuwait Industrial Co (Kuwait Steel) was the chief guest on the occasion.

In his speech, Lassad praised the dedicated & smart services rendered by Shri Fidelis towards his company, and Kuwait in general; he wished him and his family well in the years to come.

INT’L GUESTS & SPECIAL INVITEES

It was great to see the presence of popular Goans who specially came to Kuwait for the show.

Among the present were Julio Cardoso, Amaldo Fernandes, Tony Correia (all from Goa), and Tony Gonsalves from UK.

Special Invitees from Kuwait included Fr. Nelson Lobo, V.K. Vohra, Victor Savio Fernandes, Tony Dias, Salvador Dias, Luis Cardozo, and Carmo Santos.

FELICITATION OF THE STARS

The stars of the show were felicitated with a specially designed memento of the Kuwait map.

Shri Fidelis’ sons Gloyne Fernandes & Winrich Fernandes who came from Australia & UK respectively, and daughter Muriel Fernandes who came from UK, presented the mementos.

In a divine gesture, relics of Mother Vailankanni were also presented to the artistes at the hands of Tazlyn Fernandes & Jazlyn Fernandes, granddaughters of Shri Fidelis.

Later after the break, all the artistes were presented with smart watches, offered by Super Middle East Freight & Logistics Co. (SME). The gifts were handed over by SME Sr. Sales Executive Victor Savio Fernandes, and his beautiful wife Jovita D’Silva, and son Andre Mateus Fernandes.

Famous photographer Rivon Gomes captured the images; Clint Cardoz assisted in the presentation ceremony.

SNIPPETS WITH CAST MEMBERS

We had the chance to speak with some of the stars behind the magic, who shared their excitement about being part of such a monumental event.

They all spoke about the friendship & camaraderie among the cast and the energy of performing in front of enthusiastic & knowledgeable Kuwait Goans.

STANDING OVATION

It is a privilege to relive the highlights from this sensational show that is sure to resonate in the hearts of audience for a while to come!

Report by: Gasper Crasto