Resolving disputes, fencing along India-Myanmar border will be erected: Manipur CM

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said on Friday that although there are resistance and disputes relating to the fencing along the India-Myanmar border in the state, these would be resolved soon.

The Chief Minister said that to check infiltration, drugs smuggling, and to prevent other cross-border illegal activities, the Union Home Ministry through the Border Roads Organisations (BRO) is erecting fencing along the India-Myanmar border in Manipur.

There are reports that some local leaders in Churachandpur district threatened the workers engaged in constructing the border fencing to stop their work.

Manipur shares a 389 km long border with Myanmar.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier announced the scrapping of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and the erection of fencing along the India-Myanmar border to ensure the internal security of the country and to maintain the demographic structure of the northeastern states bordering Myanmar.

Four northeastern states — Arunachal Pradesh (520 km), Manipur (398 km), Nagaland (215 km), and Mizoram (510 km) — share a 1,643 km unfenced border with Myanmar.

There are strong objections from Mizoram and Nagaland against the border fencing and the FMR, which allows citizens residing close to both sides of the border to move 16 km into each other’s territory without passport or visa.

The Chief Minister said that raids were conducted recently at five locations where fake Inner Line Permits (ILP) were prepared and so far nine persons have been arrested, including a clerk in the labour department.

Investigation so far has revealed that around 3,500 ILPs have been prepared from the five outlets, which include computer centres and mobile repair shops.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by an Additional Superintendent of Police-rank officer shall be formed for further investigation into the case, Singh said.

The Chief Minister also clarified that only the concerned Deputy Commissioners and the Labour Commissioner are ILP card issuing authorities, and they cannot authorise their subordinate officials to issue the same.

Stressing that anyone with fake ILP cards should surrender before the police or the concerned authorities at the earliest, the Chief Minister said the government has already implemented the ILP facial recognition system to identify the defaulters.

The ILP under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873, is an official travel document that allows an Indian citizen to visit the ILP-enforced states and areas for a limited period and with a specific purpose.