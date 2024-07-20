‘There is a possibility of rejig in Trinamool after Martyrs Day programme’

Kolkata: There is a possibility of rejig in the Trinammol after the Martyrs Day programme on July 21 even after the party won the Lok Sabha and bypolls handsomely.

“There is a possibility of an organisation rejig after the Martyrs Day programme this year. We are expecting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to throw some light in her speech on Sunday,” a senior Trinamool Congress leader said.

Trinamool organises the Martyrs Day programme every year as a tribute to the 13 people who were killed during a demonstration held by the West Bengal Youth Congress then led by Banerjee on July 21, 1993.

Party insiders said that in the backdrop of the party’s electoral successes both in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls as well as the following bypolls, the Chief Minister is also expected to set the tone for preparations for the 2026 state Assembly polls.

The Chief Minister is expected to give a specific message on how the organisational structure of the party will operate in making an early beginning of the mass outreach programmes ahead of the Assembly polls.

She is also expected to highlight the party’s strategy over national politics and its coordination with the other allies in the opposition INDIA bloc.

“We are also expecting her to throw some light on the party’s strategy to organise mass movement on various issues against the Union government and BJP, especially with regard to the non-payment of Central dues under different Centrally-sponsored schemes to the state government,” the party leader added.

Political observers feel that the issue Trinamool Congress now faces is the frequent eruption of factionalism within the party which is often leading to clashes and involvement of party leaders in mob violence and ‘kangaroo courts’.