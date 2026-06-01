Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho Appointed Vicar Forane of Mangalore City Deanery

Mangaluru: The Diocese of Mangalore is pleased to announce the esteemed appointment of Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho, currently serving as the devoted Parish Priest of St. Teresa’s Church, Paldane, as the new Vicar Forane of the Mangalore City Deanery. This significant appointment underscores Fr. Coelho’s profound dedication to his pastoral duties and his extensive experience within the ecclesiastical framework of the Diocese.

The Mangalore City Deanery, a vital administrative and pastoral subdivision of the Diocese, encompasses twelve parishes, each serving a vibrant and diverse community. These parishes include Paldane, Kulshekar, Vamanjoor, Bajjodi, Bajal, Bondel, Permannur, Kelarai, Neermarga, Derebail, Angelore, and Shaktinagar. As Vicar Forane, Rev. Fr. Coelho will assume a pivotal leadership role, providing guidance, support, and oversight to the clergy and faithful across these parishes. His responsibilities will involve fostering spiritual growth, ensuring the effective administration of the deanery, and promoting collaborative initiatives among the constituent parishes.

Rev. Fr. Coelho brings a wealth of experience and a distinguished record of service to his new role. Before his current assignment at St. Teresa’s Church, Paldane, where he has been serving with exemplary dedication since 2025, Fr. Coelho held various significant positions within the Diocese. His pastoral journey includes meritorious service as Parish Priest in several parishes, where he diligently attended to the spiritual needs of his congregations and contributed significantly to community development.

Beyond his parish responsibilities, Rev. Fr. Coelho also served with distinction as the Director of the Father Muller Institutions in Kankanady for a remarkable period of nearly fifteen years. During his tenure at this esteemed institution, he played a crucial role in its growth and development, overseeing its educational and healthcare initiatives with vision and commitment. His leadership at the Father Muller Institutions showcased his administrative acumen and his profound understanding of the broader societal impact of the Church’s mission.

This appointment is met with great anticipation and optimism within the Diocese of Mangalore. Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho’s proven leadership, extensive pastoral experience, and deep spiritual commitment are expected to greatly benefit the Mangalore City Deanery. His colleagues and parishioners alike express their confidence in his ability to uphold the spiritual welfare of the deanery and to guide its parishes toward continued growth and flourishing. The Diocese extends its heartfelt congratulations and prayers to Rev. Fr. Coelho as he embarks on this important new chapter of his ministry.