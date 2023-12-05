Revanth Reddy to be Chief Minister of Telangana

Hyderabad: The Congress party on Tuesday named A Revanth Reddy as the Chief Minister of Telangana.

The announcement was made by AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal in New Delhi on Tuesday evening.

Revanth Reddy will take oath as the Chief Minister on December 7, he said.

The announcement came a day after the newly-elected MLAs of the Congress party authorised AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge to appoint the leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP).

Kharge took the decision after consultation with party MP Rahul Gandhi and other leaders.

Revanth Reddy, who is currently the President of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), led the party’s election campaign.

The Congress party bagged 64 seats in the 119-member Assembly.