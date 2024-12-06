Reviving Rural Spirit, Divisional Matches of 16th Isha Gramotsavam Promise Electrifying Sporting Action

Reflecting the festive spirit, the divisional-level matches, Tula Nadu’s cultural programmes, and traditional games are set to enthral visitors, offering an exciting day of celebration and competition.

After a thrilling series of cluster-level matches that ignited excitement across Karnataka, the stage is now set for the divisional matches of the 16th Isha Gramotsavam. On December 8, 2024, the winning and runner-up teams from the cluster-level matches will face off in an intense competition featuring men’s Volleyball at Ratnavarma Stadium, Ujire Dharmasthala Road, Ujire, Karnataka. The event will witness 16 formidable teams and 130 players, promising an electrifying showcase of rural sporting spirit.

Launched by Sadhguru in 2004, Isha Gramotsavam is a unique social initiative aimed at bringing the spirit of sports and playfulness into the lives of rural people. Unique in its format, Isha Gramotsavam is not open for professionals, setting the stage for everyday rural folks- from daily wage earners, fishermen, and housewives among others, to break away from their daily grind and come enjoy the celebratory and unifying power of sports.

The event will be graced by several distinguished guests, including Dr. S.V.S.R. Krishna Bandaru, Associate Director of Quality Assurance at MIT MAHE, and Dr. Nagesh H.R., Principal of Canara College of Engineering. Dr. Gangadharan K.V., Dean of Planning and Development at NITK Surathkal, Dr. Manjunath Bhandari of Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management, and Mr. Gururaj Poojary, a Commonwealth Games 2022 bronze medalist in the 61kg weightlifting category, will also be present.

True to its festive spirit, the day will come alive with a vibrant showcase of Tula Nadu’s cultural performances and traditional games, immersing visitors in the region’s rich heritage.

The sporting extravaganza spans over two months, covering Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, and the Union Territory of Puducherry. More than 43,000 players, including 10,000 rural women, are competing in Volleyball and Throwball, making this one of the most inclusive grassroots sports events in the region.

The teams that win the divisional matches will advance to the championship finals, scheduled for December 28, 2024, at the iconic Adiyogi in Isha Yoga Center, Coimbatore. The competition across all levels—cluster, divisional, and final—offers a cumulative prize pool of ₹52 lakhs, ensuring that participants at every stage are recognised and rewarded for their skill and effort. The grand finale will see the best teams vying for the ultimate glory and the lion’s share of the prize money, making it a truly high-stakes event.



