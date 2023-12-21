Rider Dies on Spot as Fish-Laden Truck runs over him at Yekkur

Mangaluru: A rider died on the spot after a fish-laden truck collided with the motorbike on National Highway 66 at Yekkur here on December 21.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be known.

The accident occurred on December 21, at around 12:15 pm, when a fish-laden truck plying from Pumpwell to Thokkottu collided with the motorbike at Yekkur. Due to the impact, the bike rider was thrown to the road along with the motorbike and the lorry ran over the rider killing him on the spot.

The identity of the rider is yet to be known. Mangalore Traffic South Police visited the spot for further investigations.