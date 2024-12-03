Rishab Shetty, Sandeep Singh team up for ‘The Pride Of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’

Mumbai: National Award-winning actor Rishab Shetty is joining forces with director Sandeep Singh, for the upcoming period film, “The Pride Of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’.

The film, which is touted to be one of the biggest stories in Indian history, is based on Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

On Tuesday, the director of the film Sandeep Singh took to his Instagram, and shared the poster of the film. He also penned a long note in the caption.

He wrote, Our Honour & Privilege, Presenting the Epic Saga of India’s Greatest Warrior King – The Pride of Bharat: #ChhatrapatiShivajiMaharaj. #ThePrideOfBharatChhatrapatiShivajiMaharaj This isn’t just a film – it’s a battle cry to honor a warrior who fought against all odds, challenged the might of the Mighty Mughal empire, and forged a legacy that can never be forgotten. Get ready for a Magnum Opus Action Drama, a cinematic experience unlike any other, as we unfold the untold story of #ChhatrapatiShivajiMaharaj Global Release on 21st January 2027”.

Talking about the film, Rishab Shetty said, “Sandeep’s vision for ‘The Pride Of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’ was so grand, that as soon as I heard the film, I said yes without blinking any eyelid. Playing ‘The Pride Of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’ is an honor beyond words. He is a national hero whose impact transcends history, and I feel immense pride in bringing his story to the screen”.

The film promises action on an unprecedented scale, with groundbreaking visuals, stunning VFX, and an unforgettable musical score. It is backed by a team of top-notch technicians from across the globe.

Rishab is known for redefining cinema with ‘Kantara’, and has an impressive slate including ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’, ‘Jai Hanuman’ and ‘The Pride Of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’.

Sandeep Singh said, “Rishab Shetty was my first and only choice for the role—he truly embodies the strength, spirit and valour of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This film has been my dream for many years now, and it is my privilege and honor to be bringing this story to the silver screen. The film has been envisioned with a scale, grandeur and never seen before action choreography that will help make Indian cinema truly global”.

‘The Pride Of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’ is set to arrive in cinemas on January 21, 2027.