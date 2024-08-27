Rishab Shetty, wife Pragathi share pictures of kids from Janmashtami celebrations

Mumbai: Kannada star Rishab Shetty, who broke out on the pan-India canvas with his film ‘Kantara’, has shared glimpses of his Janmashtami celebrations with his wife and kids.

The actor and his wife Pragathi Shetty took to Instagram and shared a joint post as they dropped an array of pictures of their kids, Ranvir Shetty and Raadya Shetty, celebrating the festival dressed as Lord Krishna and Radha.

The caption read: “Krishna Janmashtami celebration at our house. Happy Krishna Janmashtami to all. #krishnajanmashtami #krishnajanmashtami.”

Although the ‘Kantara’ star is busy with his work, he never leaves a chance to celebrate quality time with family.

Rishab is currently working on ‘Kantara Chapter 1’. Additionally, he is in talks with Bollywood director Ashutosh Gowariker for a potential collaboration.

The actor recently bagged the prestigious National Award for Best Actor for his work in ‘Kantara’ which itself won the National Award for Best Film. While the actor is making waves with his talent, he is also a dedicated family man who never misses a chance to cherish moments with his loved ones.

‘Kantara’, which was produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under Hombale Films, starred Rishab Shetty in dual roles as a Kambala champion who is at loggerheads with an upright forest officer.

The film is set and filmed in Keradi region in coastal Karnataka. The film was released on September 30, 2022, to critical acclaim with praise for its cast performances (particularly those of Shetty and Kishore), direction, soundtrack, and the portrayal of Bhuta Kola.

It was a major commercial success and emerged as the second highest-grossing Kannada film of all time after the Yash-starrer ‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’. It was also 2022’s fourth highest-grossing film in India. ‘Kantara Chapter 1’ serves as a prequel to ‘Kantara’.



