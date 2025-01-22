Road accident: PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh solatium for kin of dead in Karnataka’s Karwar

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives in a road accident in Karnataka’s Karwar district and announced a solatium of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased.

PM Modi also announced Rs 50,000 each for the injured in the incident.

Taking to social media handle X, Prime Minister Modi said, “Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the accident in the Uttara Kannada (Karwar) district of Karnataka. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000.”

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said, “Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident at Yallapura in Uttara Kannada that took away precious lives. My sincerest condolences to the families that lost their loved ones and my prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured.”

At least 10 people were killed on the spot and 15 others injured when a truck carrying them and vegetables overturned on the National Highway 63 near the Gullapura Ghatta region in Yallapura taluk of Karwar district.

The injured have been admitted to the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Hubballi.

The deceased were residents of Savanur village in the Haveri district. All of them were vegetable vendors who travelled weekly to the village market. When the truck overturned, all the vegetables loaded on the vehicle fell on them leading to their death.

Karwar SP M. Narayana said, “A total of 28 people were travelling in the truck loaded with fruits and vegetables. By the time the authorities managed to extract people from beneath the fruits and vegetables, nine had died of suffocation. Another person succumbed to injuries at the hospital.”

“The incident occurred due to thick fog. While giving way to an oncoming vehicle, the truck collided with an electric pole and overturned. The victims were sitting on vegetables and fruits,” the SP said.

Local BJP MLA, Shivaram Hebbar, visited the hospital and enquired about the health of the injured. He also directed the authorities to ensure that the mortal remains of the deceased are handed over to their families as quickly as possible.



