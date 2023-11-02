‘Rohan City’ Bejai -Unveiling of ‘7.50% Assured Return on Investment’ Scheme



Mangaluru: At the press meet held at Hotel Ocean Pearl it was revealed that the construction of the grand “Rohan City” in Bejai is progressing at a rapid pace. This progress is visible to anyone passing by or can also be observed on Google Maps. Rohan City is proud to introduce a double benefit scheme for our esteemed customers, allowing them to own a property that appreciates while enjoying an assured return of 7.5%. This exclusive offer is available during the festive months of November and December, coinciding with the joyous occasions of Diwali and Christmas.

As part of this scheme, customers have the opportunity to book any of the 284 shop units at a special price until the end of December and, in return, be assured of a fixed 7.5% return on their investment. This offer stands out in comparison to traditional bank fixed deposits or financial institution schemes where the rate of interest can be highly volatile. Moreover, the additional attraction lies in the potential appreciation of the property over the coming years, making it an even more enticing investment opportunity.

‘Rohan City’, rising on an area of about 3.5 acres on Bejai Main Road, is the largest and most privileged project of Rohan Corporation so far. There is a 2 lakh square feet commercial outlet comprising 284 individual units. It is a vibrant development featuring a 6 lakh square feet residential area, consisting of 546 apartments. The residential options cater to different needs with Duplex, 4 BHK, 6 BHK, 1405 to 1900 square feet 3 BHK, 1075 to 1135 square feet 2 BHK, and 700 to 815 square feet 1 BHK of living space. To ensure convenient parking, the development features a mechanized parking system that accommodates both two-wheelers and four-wheelers, providing efficient and secure parking facilities. With its well-designed residential and commercial spaces, coupled with a modern parking system, ‘Rohan City’ offers a seamless and convenient living environment for residents and a thriving business hub for commercial ventures.

Features of ‘Rohan City’: • 35000 sq ft Hyper Market in 2 levels • 2 escalators for commercial space • Residential, commercial, hotels, club, swimming pool, and ample parking, all under one roof • Luxury facilities in the heart of Mangalore at affordable prices • Project approved by major national banks • Quick loan facility from leading banks • 100% power backup with Diesel Generators • Automatic power change over system • Advanced security system • Electric car charging points • Designed Landscape Spaces • Solid waste management System • Solar PV Panels • Lighting Automation feature (First time in Mangaluru)

Features of World Class Club: • Fully air conditioned reception & spacious lounges • Family restaurant • Coffee shop • Indoor games • Basketball court • Badminton court • Video games zone • Fully equipped gym • Spa, unisex saloon • Ayurvedic wellness centre • 3D theatre • Multi-purpose hall • Swimming pool • Jogging track • Senior citizen park • Kids play area • Library • Students activity room & many more.

‘Rohan City’ has emerged as a highly favourable investment destination, boosting numerous advantages for investors. With its abundant commercial units, the city provides an exceptional platform for entrepreneurs, startups, and established businesses alike. The availability of diverse commercial spaces allow entrepreneurs to find the perfect setting to launch their ventures, while also catering to the expansion needs of existing businesses. Moreover, investors can seize the opportunity to acquire commercial properties and capitalize on the city’s thriving business environment.



By investing in ‘Rohan City’, individuals can secure commercial properties and benefit from a stable rental market, ensuring a steady stream of income. Additionally, the city’s positive economic trajectory and growth prospects further enhance its appeal for long-term investors. With a robust market, ample opportunities, and a conducive business ecosystem, ‘Rohan City’ stands as an attractive choice for those looking to make sound investments and reap the rewards of a vibrant and prosperous urban center.

About ROHAN MONTEIRO-the Managing Director of Rohan Corporation :

Rohan Monteiro stepped into the real estate industry at a young age and today has grown to become the Managing Director of ‘Rohan Corporation’. His dedication and hard work in the profession has enabled him to build a vast real estate Company. Rohan Monteiro as a producer has earned the admiration of consumers for his meticulousness, neatness and thoroughness in all his work. Rohan Monteiro led his construction company at a high level, building renowned mega residential and commercial complexes in Mangalore city, staying in the limelight and having satisfied clients. Presently Rohan Estate in Pakshikere and Kulashekar, Rohan Enclave and Rohan Avenue in Surathkal have been completed and Rohan Square in Capitanio near Pumpwell is in the final stages of construction.

Apart from Rohan Monteiro, who briefed the media persons, other members present on the adis were Dion Monteiro- Director of Rohan Corporation; Ms Sumana General Manager; Leslie Pinto- Administrator; and Ms Shavina Soans- Trainer. The programme was eloquently and professionally compere by Sahil Zaheer

For more details, contact Rohan City, Bejai Main Road Office, or call 9845490100 / 9845607725 / 9845607724 / 9036392627. For more information, please visit the website at www.rohancity.in.

