Top Cop to Inaugurate State-Level Conference ‘KAMLSCON 2023’ of Karnataka Medicolegal Society

Top Cop aka Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal to Inaugurate the 31st Annual State-Level Conference ‘KAMLSCON 2023’ by the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology of KSHEMA. on November 3rd and 4th, 2023, in association with Karnataka Medicolegal Society. The Valedictory function will be graced by B Rishyanth, IPS Superintendent of Police, Dakshina Kannada, and the guest of honour is Prof. (Dr.) Uday Kumar, Medical Superintendent of Father Muller Medical College and Hospital, Mangaluru. Doctors from A J Institute of Medical Sciences, and others will play a vital role in this conference.

Mangaluru: Addressing the media persons during the Press Meet held at Mangaluru Press Club, Dr Suraj Shetty, President of Karnataka Medico-Legal Society and Professor in the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, KSHEMA said, ” 31st Annual State-Level Conference ‘KAMLSCON 2023’ by the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology of KSHEMA. on November 3rd and 4th, 2023, in association with Karnataka Medicolegal Society. This year marks the 25th anniversary of KSHEMA and the conference is organized as a part of the Silver Jubilee celebration”.

” Karnataka Medicolegal Society has successfully seen 30 annual conferences (KAMLSCON), and this year is the 31st conference of the society. KSHEMA is hosting this conference for the second time after 12 years. The last KAMLS conference at KSHEMA was held in 2011. More than 180 delegates have registered for the two-day conference this year, with representatives from Karnataka and 13 other states. The conference theme is “BEYOND CONVENTIONAL FORENSICS,” with eminent guest speakers and resource persons invited to deliberate on going beyond traditional roles and adopting a society-focused approach” added Dr Shetty

Dr Shetty further said, ” KAMLSCON 2023 promises to be an unforgettable experience for the attendees, with more than 70 scientific presentations. This conference will unravel and bring together a diverse group of people who share a common passion for forensic medicine, where there is an opportunity for networking, learning, and celebrating the subject that brings us all together”



The inaugural ceremony will be on November 3, 2023, at 10:30 am in Avishkar Hall, AB Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences, with the chief guest being Anupam Agrawal, IPS, the Commissioner of Police, Mangaluru City. The function will be presided over by Prof. (Dr.) M. Shantharam Shetty, Pro-Chancellor, Nitte Deemed to be University and Guest of Honour Prof. (Dr.) M.S. Moodithaya, Vice Chancellor, Nitte Deemed to be University.

After the scientific sessions, a valedictory ceremony will be held on November 4 at 3:30 pm in the same hall The chief guest for this event is B Rishyanth, IPS Superintendent of Police, Dakshina Kannada, and the guest of honor is Prof. (Dr.) Uday Kumar, Medical Superintendent of Father Muller Medical College and Hospital, and an eminent professor of the subject. A pre-conference cricket tournament, the “KAMLS Premier League,” has also been organized to facilitate mutual acquaintance and boost camaraderie among society members.

Other members present on the dais during the press meet were Dr Varsha Shetty, Assistant Professor in the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, KSHEMA; and Secretary of Karnataka Medico-Legal Society; Dr Shodan Rao Pejavar, Associate Professor in the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, A J Shetty Institute of Medical Sciences, and Treasurer of Karnataka Medico-Legal Society; Dr Mahabalesh Shetty, Professor and Head of the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, KSHEMA; Dr Vinay Bhujang Shetty, Professor Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology ESIC-MC & PGIMSR Rajajinagar Bengaluru. and Dr Uday Kumar B, Professor, Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, Sapthagiri Institute of Medical Sciences & Research Centre, Bengaluru