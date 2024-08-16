Rohan Corporation Builds for a New India

Mangalore: Rohan Corporation celebrated India’s 78th Independence Day with a pledge to contribute to the nation’s progress. The event, held on the company premises, was a testament to the company’s commitment to unity and diversity.

Labor Officer Wilma, addressing the gathering, emphasized the crucial role of workers in building a new India. “Rohan Corporation is more than just a building; it’s our dream of a new India,” she said. “We cannot achieve this without the dedication of our workforce.”

In recognition of the day’s significance, Labor Officer Kumar announced a holiday for all employees. “Let us celebrate this day dedicated to independence,” he said.

The company reiterated its commitment to fostering unity and diversity within its ranks, aiming to set new standards for progress. Employees pledged to work collectively towards a brighter future for the nation and the organization.

The Independence Day celebration was a resounding success, with enthusiastic participation from Rohan Corporation’s workforce.