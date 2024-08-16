Yenepoya Research Centre Hosts Symposium on Aligning Grant Proposals with Sustainable Development Goals

Mangaluru: Yenepoya Research Centre (YRC) organized a symposium titled “Aligning Grant Proposals with Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) for Viksit Bharat” recently at Yenepoya (Deemed to be University).

The event was presided over by Dr. Vijayakumar M, Honourable Vice Chancellor, and featured Dr. Meenakshi Munshi, Former Advisor, Department of Biotechnology (DBT), as the chief guest. Other distinguished guests included Dr. Shama Prasada K and Dr. Soujanya Kaup.

Dr. Rekha P.D., Director, Yenepoya Research Centre delivered the welcome address. Dr. Meenakshi Munshi emphasized the significance of aligning research with SDGs, while Dr. Vijayakumar M encouraged faculty and young scholars to participate in grant writing and explore research funding opportunities. The inaugural ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by the symposium convener, Dr. Shamprasad Varija Raghu.

The symposium included keynote addresses and guest talks by the speakers, providing guidelines for successful grant writing. Nearly 130 participants from various institutions actively engaged in the deliberation.

The event concluded with remarks from Dr. Divya Lakshmanan M, co-convener of the symposium, who expressed gratitude to the speakers, participants, and organizing committee.