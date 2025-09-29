Rohan Corporation Distributes Safety Shoes to the Civic Workers of Mangaluru City Corporation

Mangaluru: In a step towards ensuring health and safety, the prestigious builder Rohan Corporation organized a social initiative on September 29, distributing 100 pairs of safety shoes to the civic workers of Mangaluru City Corporation.

The program was held at the Commissioner’s office of Mangaluru City Corporation. Mr Ravichandra Nayak, Commissioner of the City Corporation, was present at the event. Mr Maxim Lobo, Marketing Manager at Rohan Corporation, handed over the safety shoes to the civic workers.

“Civic workers are truly the backbone of our society. They are the silent heroes whose dedication and hard work keep our city clean, safe, and functioning every day. Ensuring their safety through initiatives like this is not just a responsibility, but a heartfelt commitment to honour their contribution and well-being,” said Mr Maxim.

The City Commissioner appreciated Rohan Corporation’s exemplary social welfare initiative focusing on worker safety and encouraged more such efforts in the future.