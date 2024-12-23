Rohan Corporation Launches Rohan Estate Mukka Riverside

Mangaluru: The Grand Launching of Rohan Estate Mukka Riverside was held at Hotel Ocean Pearl here on December 23.

Addressing the media persons chairman of Rohan Corporation Rohan Monteiro said, “Rohan Estate Mukka is a residential layout developed along the banks of the Nandini River, offering a perfect blend of natural beauty and security. This layout is designed for a comfortable lifestyle, harmonizing with nature, and has evolved into a resort-style residential development. The design and surroundings offer a peaceful retreat, ideal for luxurious living”.

Luxury Resort-Style Residential Development

Rohan Estate Mukka is not a resort itself but a residential layout designed in a resort-style. It stands tall in the lap of nature, providing a high-end, luxurious living experience similar to that of a resort. This layout offers residents the opportunity to experience an elite resort-style life.

The development is strategically located between the river, sea, and national highway, taking full advantage of the natural environment. The construction integrates natural wealth with luxurious amenities, creating a resort-like residential area. The riverfront has been developed with a specially designed boundary wall, adding to the aesthetic appeal and tourism potential of the area.

Such a luxurious layout is unprecedented in the coastal region. The rare combination of a riverfront location and an attractive development in a prime area makes Rohan Estate Mukka a highly sought-after residential community. Rohan Corporation’s developments stand out for their unique design and appeal compared to other real estate companies.

Rohan Corporation: A Leader in Real Estate

Rohan Corporation, a pioneering name in Mangaluru’s real estate sector, is known for creating attractive and high-quality residential layouts in prestigious locations. The company emphasizes site selection before finalizing any project, ensuring the location is ideal for future developments.

Rohan Corporation revolutionized the real estate market, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, by introducing Rohan Square in Kapitanio, a massive project that attracted buyers quickly, selling up to 90% of homes and commercial spaces within a month. This innovative approach brought significant profits to investors. Later, the company created a massive residential development in Pakshikere, completing sales within the stipulated time. Rohan City near Bijai, offering 7.5% annual guaranteed returns, is another example of the corporation’s successful ventures. Through these projects, Rohan Corporation has been reshaping the cityscape of Mangaluru.

Special Features of Rohan Estate Mukka:

Riverfront residential layout

Gated community for enhanced security

International-quality clubhouse

Marina for recreational boating activities (boating and kayaking)

Infinity swimming pool

Separate swimming pool for children

Family restaurant within the community

Cycling track

Walking track

Outdoor gym

Yoga lawn

Meditation center

Spa

Life-size chessboard

Children’s playground

Skating rink

Badminton court

Billiards

Multipurpose hall

Lodging facilities

Amphitheater

Security features: CCTV cameras, large compound wall, and secure entrance gate

40-foot concrete main road

30-foot concrete internal roads

Attractive solar street lighting

24/7 security at the main entrance

Aesthetic landscaping

Vastu-compliant plots

Rainwater harvesting and water purification plant

Underground drainage system

Suitable for both investment and home construction

Bank loan facilities

Supermarket within the community

Special emphasis on greenery

Future layout management by the corporation itself

Rohan Estate Mukka is not only an excellent residential option but also a prime investment opportunity.

