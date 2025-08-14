Role of UP in developed India will be decisive: CM Yogi concludes Vision Document debate in Assembly

Lucknow: Concluding a marathon 24-hour debate on Vision Document 2047 in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that India can achieve the goal of becoming a developed nation only when every state plays its part — with Uttar Pradesh at the forefront.

Thanking the 187 MLAs from both the ruling party and opposition who participated in the debate, the Chief Minister said the spirited and substantive discussion reflected the strength of democracy.

“Uttar Pradesh is not just the most populous state, but the flag-bearer of India’s spiritual and cultural heritage — the centre of its cultural and spiritual energy,” he said.

Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks at the 2023 Global Investors Summit in Lucknow, CM Yogi said UP is a “bright spot for the world” and will be a driving force of India’s growth.

He noted that while many members wished to contribute, the debate had to be moved forward within the constraints of time and resources. “A comprehensive strategy will be prepared, discussed with stakeholders, and sector-wise issues will be brought back to the House,” he added.

Calling the discussion an “eye-opener” for critics of legislative functioning, Yogi praised members who stayed up all night to participate.

“We are fortunate to be in the Amrit Kaal of independence. This is the time to introspect — what we have gained and lost.”

Dividing the debate into two phases — 1947-2017 and 2017-2047 — Yogi said UP’s economic history offered lessons. Despite fertile land, historic cities, rivers, and a large workforce, the state’s contribution to the national GDP fell from 14 per cent in the 1960s to just 8 per cent by 2016-17. Per capita income, once equal to the national average, dropped to one-third, and exports stood at just Rs 84,000 crore with 56 per cent dependence on the Centre for tax revenue.

Taking aim at the Samajwadi Party’s PDA slogan, Yogi said, “They talk about PDA, but it really stands for Parivar Development Authority. The whole world is moving forward, but they are stuck in family politics.”

He added that successive “economic lockdowns” under previous regimes had crippled UP’s growth. “UP is home to 16 per cent of India’s population, yet GDP was pushed into the abyss. Since 2017, the double-engine government has restored confidence with zero tolerance for crime, a safe environment for industries, and rapid infrastructure expansion through expressways, airports, and metro connectivity,” the Chief Minister said.

“UP is the engine of India’s growth,” Yogi concluded, “and in this Amrit Kaal, its role will be decisive.”